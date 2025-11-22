Who’s Next for Belal Muhammad After Defeat Against Ian Garry at UFC Qatar?

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was caught off guard by the outcome in front of a familiar crowd at UFC Qatar. Inside the ABHA Arena, Dana White and the UFC made a strong presence, as fighters from the opening bout to the co-main event poured everything into the Octagon to entertain the packed arena. The highlight of the night came in the welterweight co-main event, where No. 2-ranked Muhammad went head-to-head with No. 6 contender Ian Garry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both fighters displayed impressive ground skills, but Garry ultimately outmaneuvered Belal Muhammad with his striking and takedown defense, earning a decision victory from the judges. This result could mark a pivotal moment in the welterweight division, especially coming just a week after UFC 322 at the historic Madison Square Garden, where Islam Makhachev claimed the title by defeating Jack Della Maddalena with his dominant ground game. Muhammad’s loss in Qatar now raises questions about his next move and how it could affect the trajectory of the division. So after UFC Qatar, what lies ahead for ‘Remember the Name’?

ADVERTISEMENT

What comes next for UFC star Belal Muhammad after UFC Qatar?

After his recent loss, Belal Muhammad won’t be getting an immediate title shot against his occasional teammate and reigning welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev, a matchup he had long hoped to avoid, even if Makhachev moved up to 170 pounds. However, ‘Remember the Name’ recently surprised fans by hinting at a potential fight with Makhachev.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, 37-year-old Muhammad first acknowledged Islam Makhachev as a true MMA GOAT and then made it clear, “You’re in the sport to be the best in the world,” suggesting he would not turn down a fight against the Russian star. But with Garry climbing the rankings following this victory, the Palestinian-American star will now need to rebuild his position in the welterweight division.

Looking ahead, potential matchups could include ranked veterans like No. 8 contender Kamaru Usman, especially given their history and competitive rivalry. At the same time, undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov presents an intriguing option as he returns from an 11-month layoff next year. Additionally, fighters recently defeated at UFC 322, such as Carlos Prates and Sean Brady, could also serve as viable next opponents for Muhammad to regain momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, there’s another angle to consider: Muhammad might step away from the division entirely. He has hinted before that he’s not eager to compete while Islam Makhachev holds the title, keeping the door open for a potential move after UFC Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A reminder of when Belal Muhammad admitted “maybe one or two fights” ahead of a possible jump to middleweight

Belal Muhammad showed up in full force against Ian Garry, reminding everyone what truly earns a fighter respect despite all the noise surrounding him. He silenced critics who once called him “boring,” proving yet again that he rises when the pressure is highest. Still, he now stands at a difficult crossroads, coming off back-to-back losses and the failed “Canelo hand” moment against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, where he also lost his title.

Moving up in weight wasn’t a sudden idea for Belal Muhammad; it had been part of his plan long before Islam Makhachev entered the welterweight landscape. Back in October, after one of his wins, when Makhachev at 170 was only a hypothetical scenario, Muhammad openly discussed the timeline for a jump to middleweight. In his conversation with MMA Junkie, he shared that after taking on the division’s top names like Ian Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and JDM, he intended to make the move to 185.

ADVERTISEMENT

But setbacks, injuries, and unexpected results pushed that plan further than he had expected. Muhammad laid out his thinking clearly: “Maybe one or two more fights, I think then I could start talking about middleweight and could start talking about double champ status,” Muhammad said. “When you look at the guys I’ve fought–what do I have? Six or seven wins in the top 10, top 15 of my division right now, so I’ve already fought all these guys even before getting to the title.”

Now, with the division changing rapidly, the big question is what comes next for Belal Muhammad. After the UFC Qatar setback, does he still see his future at welterweight, or is a move to middleweight going to happen sooner than expected? Drop your thoughts in the comments.