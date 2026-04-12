Who’s Next for Carlos Ulberg After Winning Jiri Prochazka Fight at UFC 327?

Carlos Ulberg did more than just win at UFC 327; he also delivered one of the most unlikely finishes the division has ever witnessed. ‘Black Jag’ appeared to have a blown knee and was on the verge of a doctor’s stoppage during his fight with Jiri Prochazka. The moment had shifted; the urgency was clear, and yet, in a final swing of opportunity, he connected a brilliantly timed check left hook, instantly finishing the fight.

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It was more than just a win; it was about survival, timing, and precision in the face of extreme adversity. The belt is now his, but so is the responsibility that comes with it. The breakthrough is complete. What follows is about definition—who he meets first and what that opponent says about the legitimacy of his reign.

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Magomed Ankalaev

Following Carlos Ulberg’s stunning title-winning knockout of Jiri Procházka at UFC 327, a fight against Magomed Ankalaev stands out as the most urgent and merit-based title defense. Ankalaev remains the top-ranked light heavyweight, and despite a recent knockout loss to Alex Pereira, his ranking hasn’t changed.

His overall record remains impressive, with a long unbeaten streak and a style based on control, patience, and positional superiority. The loss was significant, but not defining. If anything, it makes him more urgent.

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Imago UFC 320: Ankalaev v Pereira 2 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira fight in their 5-round Light Heavyweight Main Event Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on October 4, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PXImages Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

This is when the matchup becomes critical. Carlos Ulberg just proved he can survive chaos. Magomed Ankalaev completely removes chaos. He slows down bouts, imposes structure, and checks if a champion can operate without space or rhythm. If ‘Black Jag’ defends against Ankalaev, the narrative changes immediately—from a dramatic champion to a proven one.

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Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz represents a unique threat, shaped by timing and opportunity. His upcoming bout against Bogdan Guskov at UFC 328 will most likely determine whether he returns to the title picture. The 43-year-old is no longer dominant but is still dangerous.

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If he defeats Guskov convincingly—preferably with a finish or a clear, controlled decision—he becomes a credible challenger again, especially considering his background as champion, the rematch factor since he last lost to Ulberg back at UFC London, and the experience in five-round fights.

The UFC has consistently relied on competitors like him in these situations. ‘Black Jag’ would see this as a different test. Not chaos, not unpredictability, but strength, endurance, and power. A fight later this year that challenges him to defeat a veteran once again, who doesn’t fade easily and doesn’t give away openings without consequence.

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Jiri Prochazka

Then there’s the question of whether the story is truly over. The outcome of UFC 327 makes a rematch with Jiri Prochazka more appealing. ‘Denisa’ was pushing forward, ‘Black Jag’ was compromised, and the finish arrived unexpectedly—decisive but not without context.

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Prochazka’s place in the division has always been tied to volatility. He wins violently and loses at moments of the same intensity. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is the narrative. Because of the way this battle ended, a rematch carries more weight than usual.

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If the UFC views the ending as dramatic yet situational, given Ulberg’s injury and the fight’s trajectory, they have a strong motivation to rerun it. Not just because Procházka is a fan-favorite, but because the fight itself left unanswered questions. If, however, the promotion views the knockout as final, the rematch may be delayed. However, Jiri Prochazka would still remain one win away, but not immediate.