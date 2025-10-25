Who’s Next for Ciryl Gane After Eye Poke Controversy Against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321?

Not many fighters in the UFC get a third chance at UFC gold, but Ciryl Gane did, and it seems that fans may have wanted him to fight for the title. At UFC 321, the fans in Abu Dhabi were all in support of ‘Bon Gamin’ but they did not get what they came to see. The fight ended in a no-contest after a double-eye poke from Gane on the champ, Tom Aspinall, which left the Frenchman falling down on his knees onto the mat in despair.

However, life moves on, and so does the UFC. After a disastrous outing in his third undisputed title fight, he will have to take on other contenders to keep his UFC career moving. But the first thing that Ciryl Gane needs to do is to go back to the fight that did not finish properly, which, of course, is his fight against Tom Aspinall.

The Tom Aspinall rematch should be the move for Ciryl Gane

The UFC 321 main event lasted only a single round. Fans never got to see what could have happened because, before the eye poke happened, Ciryl Gane appeared to have the upper hand. The Englishman even got busted up, which is a rare sight, as things were going well for ‘Bon Gamin’. Dana White was praising Gane for his performance because fans started dismissing him after the loss to Jon Jones.

Hence, this is a fight to revisit for the Frenchman. Dana White has even confirmed that the rematch is something he’s planning to set up. “So the rematch is very interesting… Right here, right now, being honest–I never do this when it comes to talking about what next fight is going to happen – the rematch is what makes sense,” the CEO stated at the UFC 321 post-fight presser. But if that’s not what the UFC wants immediately for Gane, he could take the next best heavyweight challenge, which will also be another rematch.

Gane could fight Alexander Volkov again

Alexander Volkov recently made his way back into the winning column with a win over Jailton Almeida. In his previous fight, the Russian star lost to Ciryl Gane via a controversial split-decision, which, at that time, left a bad taste in the fans’ mouths. A rematch against ‘Bon Gamin’ would certainly make up for the way their initial fight ended.

Dana White, during the post-fight presser, also spoke about Alexander Volkov, who, despite his win, is not the #1 contender. “Unfortunately for him, the way the main event went was a nightmare, and it doesn’t make him the number one contender right now,” he said. Since Volkov is not getting a title shot, he could very well face Ciryl Gane next. But if rematches aren’t what Gane is looking for, he could take on a new challenge.

Ciryl Gane vs Jailton Almeida may not be a bad idea

The man with the second-longest control time in UFC history, Jailton Almeida, suffered his second loss in Dana White’s promotion at UFC 321. But it was a close split-decision loss to the aforementioned Alexander Volkov. Almeida is still a top-tier contender in the heavyweight division, and a win for Ciryl Gane against the Brazilian would surely bring him right back into another title shot.

Dana White may have given Ciryl Gane the nod about the rematch because it’s the logical thing to do. However, plans in the UFC can change drastically. So, unless we have a clear idea of what the UFC wants to do next with the former 3-time title contender, we’ll have to wait and see how the story unfolds for ‘Bon Gamin’. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below.