Who’s Next for Dricus Du Plessis After UFC 319 Loss? 3 Fights Dana White Can Make

Delivering a true blockbuster requires precision, and UFC 319 proved Dana White & Co. know exactly how to do it. Returning to Chicago after six years—and seven previous visits—the promotion served fans a high-octane spectacle that lived up to every expectation. At the center of it all was the middleweight division’s most unpredictable showdown of the year: Dricus Du Plessis versus Khamzat Chimaev. The relentless Chechen Wolf thoroughly dismantled Dricus Du Plessis in a five-round war that left no doubt about the outcome. From the opening bell, Chimaev imposed his will, showcasing a level of dominance that reaffirmed why he is one of the most feared fighters in the division—a reputation Jon Jones once labeled him the “scariest” competitor in the weight class.

As the final bell rang and the results read 50–44, 50–44, 50–44 all in favor of the Chechen, the crowd at the arena erupted, and Dana White officially crowned Khamzat Chimaev the new champion. For Dricus Du Plessis, his one-year, seven-month reign as UFC middleweight champion has come to a definitive end, but his journey is far from over. The former titleholder re-enters the contender mix following a decisive loss, leaving no room for immediate appeals or calls for a rematch.

What’s next for Dricus Du Plessis after his UFC 319 loss to Khamzat Chimaev?

Having already been battle-tested twice against Sean Strickland, DDP’s path forward is full of intriguing possibilities. Potential matchups include Reinier de Ridder, a high-stakes rematch with Israel Adesanya, or a showdown with the loser of the upcoming Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borhallo bout at UFC Paris—assuming Borhallo falls. The middleweight landscape remains fierce, but Drcus Du Plessis’ resilience ensures he’ll remain a key player in the division.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dricus du Plessis (@dricusduplessis)

Looking ahead, Du Plessis may take a brief hiatus to recover, recalibrate, and plan his next move, though Dana White and the UFC matchmakers ultimately determine what comes next. Khamzat Chimaev ended his title reign, dashing hopes of bringing the UFC back to Africa—a point ‘Borz’ emphasized before the fight: “Africa is never gonna see the belt again.” After facing some of the division’s elite, ‘Stillknocks’ is set to take a well-earned break—standard for champions—but the real question remains: how will the veterans assess his future?

Could Dricus Du Plessis move up to light heavyweight?

Standing at 6’1″, Dricus Du Plessis possesses the build of a natural light heavyweight, boasting more muscle mass than even Khamzat Chimaev. Despite his physical advantages, he fell short at UFC 319, losing his middleweight title to Chimaev’s unrelenting wrestling and pressure. Before UFC 319, former heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub had anticipated that ‘DDP’ might move up in weight—but only if he successfully defended his middleweight belt.

With the title now out of reach, a shift to light heavyweight emerges as a compelling next step. This isn’t uncharted territory; Alex Pereira has previously navigated a similar move, using his larger frame to his advantage, though the weight cut challenges can be taxing for fighters as they age.

On the Jaxxon podcast, Schaub weighed in on the strategic logic behind such moves: “I think for Islam it made sense. For Topuria, I still think he had some work to do, but for Makhachev it made sense to jump up to 70. He can definitely capture 55, 70. 85’s a different animal because you have guys like DDP and Khamzat… whoever wins that can go for three belts. DDP’s bigger than Khamzat, so light heavyweight, he’s probably naturally a light heavyweight. So it makes sense for DDP to go to light heavyweight. Heavyweight’s not as far a stretch for him. DDP’s a big boy.”

Do you agree with Schaub’s assessment? Is it time for Dricus Du Plessis to step up to the light heavyweight division? Share your thoughts below.