Who’s next for Ian Garry after Win against Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar?

At UFC Qatar, Ian Garry pulled off the most impressive and most important victory of his career. He just took out the former world welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, scoring 27-30 | 27-30 | 28-29 on the judges’ scorecards in a highly exciting back-and-forth fight. Now after this victory, the natural question comes: What’s next? Well, here are some awesome fights the UFC Qatar co-main event winner could make next.

Following the victory over ‘Remember the Name’, Garry didn’t hold himself back from calling out the reigning 170 lbs champion during his Octagon interview. And while that fight is always on the table, here are some more fighters for the Irishman to share the Octagon with in the future.

Ian Garry’s next three possible opponents

Islam Makhachev: Let’s be real, after beating the former UFC welterweight kingpin, Ian Garry might find himself challenging the newly crowned welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev, next. The promotion might be very interested in reviving the Ireland vs Dagestan rivalry after the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor UFC 229 clash, and that could bring that same atmosphere back. If not, then there are two more contenders waiting for him.

Kamaru Usman: After beating one former champion, ‘The Future’ might have to face another one to really cement his chances for a title shot. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ holds a solid victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta, and he’s been demanding a title fight since. And despite Makhachev’s interest in facing him, Usman might have to fight another contender first. So, it would be ideal for both of them to face each other. That said, if the fight against the 170 lbs legend doesn’t get made, then another amazing matchup could be on the way.

Michael Morales: Yes, Ian Garry should face Michael Morales, which would easily become one of the most important fights of his career. It would be a clash of stylistic opposites as Morales is a powerful puncher and Garry is a technical striker, and that contrast in styles would make an entertaining scrap. The Ecuadorian just defeated Sean Brady in his last fight via first-round knockout at UFC 322 main card, and it would be interesting to see whether the Irishman could escape that threat and come out victorious.

