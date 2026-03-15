Who’s Next for Kevin Vallejos After Winning Josh Emmett Fight at UFC Vegas 114?

Kevin Vallejos finally got his big break at UFC Vegas 114. Headlining his first UFC event against veteran knockout artist Josh Emmett, the 24-year-old looked at ease in a fight that was expected to test him. ‘El Chino’ took the center early, stayed one step ahead in every exchange, and made Emmett pay anytime the veteran tried to narrow the gap with those powerful swings.

The knockdowns came not from wild moments, but from timing, speed, and a level of poise rarely seen in a first-time main event fighter. The finish just amplified the statement. Josh Emmett tried forcing his way back into the battle, but every time he opened up, Vallejos caught him again, and as the damage began to show, the ending felt inevitable.

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Vallejos entered the night ranked No. 14, but stopping the No. 11 contender in that fashion almost surely propels him into the top ten. That part of the division is filled with experienced names who have been around the title picture for years, so the UFC must now decide how quickly they want to advance him at 145 pounds.

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Steve Garcia is the cleanest matchup after the win

If the UFC wants the most straightforward next fight, number 9-ranked Steve Garcia makes the most sense. Garcia is just inside the top 10, so he should be able to match up with Kevin Vallejos after beating Emmett. This is the kind of bout that the organization often makes when a rising fighter wins a main event but still needs one more victory to get to the real contender tier.

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Garcia has built his recent success on finishes and strong pressure, which fits wonderfully with Kevin Vallejos’ style. It would be a simple fight to promote, and it fits the UFC’s standard pattern for establishing a new name in a crowded division.

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A contest like this keeps the rankings moving without forcing ‘El Chino’ into a title eliminator too early, while also providing him with a formidable opponent who can prove that the hype is justified.

Arnold Allen could be the test to enter the contender tier

If the UFC decides to push Kevin Vallejos harder, Arnold Allen becomes an intriguing option. The number 8-ranked fighter has spent years fighting at the top of the featherweight division, and despite recent ups and downs, he is still seen as one of the most challenging opponents outside of the title picture.

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Pairing him with Kevin Vallejos after the UFC Vegas 114 win would immediately show how serious the promotion is about the young contender after his win in the main event. This is the type of bout that the UFC makes to determine whether a prospect is ready to move up the rankings and into serious contention.

Imago January 19, 2024, Toronto, On, CANADA: Great Britain s Arnold Allen weighs in ahead of his UFC Featherweight bout in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Canada News – January 19, 2024 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20240119_zaf_c35_006 Copyright: xColexBurstonx

Arnold Allen has experience, durability, and a track record against top-tier opponents, making him an ideal measuring standard. If Kevin Vallejos can defeat someone like Allen, there is little doubt that he is among the division’s best fighters.

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Patricio Pitbull offers the biggest name and the biggest statement

Another option the UFC might take is to book Vallejos against Patricio Pitbull. Despite being lower in the rankings, Pitbull’s reputation as a longtime champion makes him one of the most famous names Vallejos might face next.

A battle like this would be more than just about rankings; it would be about establishing that the young featherweight can take on someone with years of championship experience. The UFC uses these bouts to test a young fighter without immediately pitting him against a top-five contender.

Pitbull still has enough name recognition to make the bout worthwhile, and the ranking difference is minor enough that the booking doesn’t seem forced. It would also allow Kevin Vallejos to build momentum against a veteran before taking the final step toward the top of the division.

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What makes the most sense after UFC Vegas 114?

Kevin Vallejos’ win over Josh Emmett moves him out of the prospect stage and into the featherweight class where every fight matters. The victory should propel him into the top ten, and the UFC will have to decide whether to gradually build him or swiftly determine how far he can go.

Steve Garcia is the most logical next fight since the rankings align perfectly and the matchup fits the way the promotion often develops new contenders. Arnold Allen becomes the more difficult test if the UFC wants to get Vallejos closer to the top straight away, but Patricio Pitbull remains the wildcard option who brings name value and experience to the table.

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At UFC Vegas 114, ‘El Chino’ proved that he can handle the pressure of a main event against a veteran contender. His next fight will reveal whether the UFC sees him as a future title contender, a rising star still being tested, or someone ready to take the final step to the top of the featherweight division.