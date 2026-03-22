Who’s Next for Lerone Murphy After UFC London Loss?

Lerone Murphy’s journey to a title shot has officially come to a halt tonight. Inside a packed O2 Arena, the UFC delivered the promotion’s 17th card in London. The headliner between featherweight sensations Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy was definitely the main attraction, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the final bell. However, the Russian used his superior wrestling to outclass Murphy in a grueling five-round battle. Murphy lost the bout in front of his home crowd via a majority decision (48–46, 48–46, 47–47).

Some critics may question Evloev’s ground-heavy approach, yet the third-ranked Brit gave it everything he had to make the fight exciting and defend his undefeated record. Despite this, Movsar Evloev managed to preserve his winning streak and moved closer to a potential title shot against champion Alexander Volkanovski next. For Murphy, however, the fight marked the first loss of his professional career. Nevertheless, there are still several high-level matchups available for Murphy that could lead him to another title shot down the line. Here’s a look at what could be next for him.

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Lerone Murphy vs. Diego Lopes emerges as the most logical showdown

If the UFC wants to line up the most logical next opponent for Lerone Murphy, Diego Lopes is a perfect choice. The No.2-ranked featherweight is currently at a pivotal point in his career. Over his last three fights, the two-time title challenger has gone 1-2, winning against a ranked opponent while losing a title fight to Alexander Volkanovski twice.

Lopes first faced Volkanovski in April last year at UFC 314 for the vacant featherweight belt. The two fighters battled fiercely over five straight rounds, but Volkanovski emerged victorious. Later that year, Lopes bounced back with a knockout win over the current No. 6-ranked Jean Silva. Despite entering as the underdog, Lopes relied on his experience to put Silva to sleep with a spinning back elbow in the second round, which earned him another shot at Volkanovski, although Volk won again.

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A matchup between Lopes and Murphy would now deliver one of the most compelling fights in the division, as the two have never met inside the Octagon. The fight would showcase Lopes’ sharp striking and ground game against ‘The Miracle’s dynamic, high-pressure style, exactly the kind of clash fans crave. Furthermore, a win for Murphy would push him closer to another title shot and keep his championship hopes alive.

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Fighting Yair Rodríguez may cement Murphy’s place in the top five

If the UFC wants to push Lerone Murphy to the next level, they could match him against Yair Rodriguez in one of the most exciting fights in the division. The No. 4-ranked contender has cemented his place among the featherweight elite, building his reputation over the years against high-level competition. Rodriguez has faced some of the division’s best, including former BMF champion Max Holloway, BJ Penn, Dan Hooker, Josh Emmett, and Alexander Volkanovski. Although he has experienced ups and downs in recent years, he remains one of the toughest and most challenging opponents in the division.

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Rodriguez also ranks as one of the division’s most unpredictable and dynamic strikers, backed by his Taekwondo expertise. Therefore, a fight against Lerone Murphy after UFC London would deliver a striking-heavy showdown that fans would love. Murphy’s own striking-heavy style ensures this matchup would be a classic striker-versus-striker matchup. Moreover, Rodriguez bounced back strongly after back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, making him a perfect opponent to test Murphy while giving the UFC a fight they can promote effectively.

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A fight against Jean Silva ensures Murphy gets a big name

The No. 6-ranked featherweight Jean Silva has quickly become one of the most exciting strikers in the division, captivating fans with his aggressive style. Since he debuted under Dana White’s banner, Silva has shot up the ranks like a meteor, moving from newcomer to the brink of the top 5. Consequently, a clash with a top-5 fighter, such as Lerone Murphy, could serve as the perfect next step in his rise.

Silva recently stunned the MMA world when he claimed that Dana White and UFC matchmakers, including Hunter Campbell, had offered him a title fight next. He also hinted that the promotion might bypass the UFC London headliner, clearly showing just how unpredictable matchmaking has become in the UFC.

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Nevertheless, with the division in flux and Evloev now the frontrunner for the next title shot, Lerone Murphy needs a high-profile win to stay in the picture. Any of these three matchups would give him that opportunity.