Who’s Next for Lone’er Kavanagh After Winning Brandon Moreno Fight at UFC Mexico?

UFC Mexico was meant to belong to Brandon Moreno. And early into the fight, it felt that way with Moreno taking center, the crowd roaring, and him trying to impose pace. But Lone’er Kavanagh never rushed. The jab continued to land, the calf kicks stacked up, and by the middle rounds, the damage was apparent. Even when Moreno tried to slow things down with clinch work and level changes, the 28-year-old remained calm.

The 49-46 decision was not flashy, but it was controlled. Five rounds of measured distance, disciplined striking, and pressure-tested maturity. For a 26-year-old in his biggest spot yet, that kind of poise changes the conversation. Now, it’s no longer a question of whether he belongs; it’s about how far the UFC will push him next.

Alex Perez and the clean progression

If the UFC keeps this disciplined, Alex Perez is the next logical step. Perez is ranked No. 10 and has experience, but he is not in title contention yet. He entered 2026 coming off a submission loss to Asu Almabayev, part of a tough streak in which he had only won once in five fights. Then, in January, he defied expectations by knocking out Charles Johnson in the first round.

That comeback reminded everyone that ‘The Decision’ is still a significant threat in the first round, especially against aggressive starters. That is why it works. Perez is explosive enough to penalize mistakes but not so protected that this becomes a premature leap. If Lone’er Kavanagh applies the same controlled pressure and leg-kick investment that he showed against Brandon Moreno, it will be a statement win.

Tagir Ulanbekov and the test of wrestling

Tagir Ulanbekov tests a different layer. He went 2-0 in 2025 before being submitted by Kyoji Horiguchi. His strength has always been structure, which includes controlled grappling, tempo management, and positional pressure. His back-to-back decision wins against Clayton Carpenter and Azat Maksum proved his ability to control fights while avoiding excessive risks.

At UFC Mexico, Moreno had success by forcing clinch sequences and level shifts in the middle rounds. Ulanbekov would most likely continue those exchanges. Unlike Moreno, he would like to stretch grappling sequences and bank minutes rather than chase moments. If Kavanagh wants to prove that he is more than just a clean striker, he will need to win this fight.

A win here would quiet any lingering doubts about his defensive wrestling at contender level.

Steve Erceg is the top 10 checkpoint

Steve Erceg is a credibility test. After stabilizing his run with a victory over Ode’ Osbourne in August 2025, he is barely outside elite contention. He’s fought five rounds for the title. He has fought Moreno. He has fought Kai Kara-France. He understands that level. Erceg’s title bout experience against former champion Alexandre Pantoja provides him a five-round composure advantage over other fringe contenders.

If Lone’er Kavanagh defeats Erceg, the “bright prospect” narrative will be rendered obsolete. He will be a true contender in the mix instead.

So, who will it be? The flyweight division rarely rushes these things. Big win versus a former champion. Ranked opponent in the 8-12 range. Then, if momentum continues, a title eliminator. Alex Perez is the smoothest progression for sure.

Tagir Ulanbekov is a stylistic stress test. Steve Erceg is a ranking gatekeeper. Against Brandon Moreno, Kavanagh showed that he can control chaos in five rounds, even when the arena is not on his side. That’s not hype. That’s composure. Now, the matchmaking will reveal how fast the UFC believes his composure will carry him. The next booking will determine if the UFC considers the win a breakthrough or the start of a lengthy climb.