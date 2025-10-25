Who’s Next for Mackenzie Dern After UFC 321 Win Against Virna Jandiroba?

After more than seven years fighting in the UFC and climbing up the strawweight ranks, Mackenzie Dern finally made it to the title scene with a shot at the belt against a familiar foe. With Zhang Weili making her way up the weight class for a shot at the flyweight strap, the belt was there for the taking as Dern locked horns with Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321 in a rematch. And guess what? She came out on top as the new champion, and it was an emotional affair.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFC 321 is not the end of the road for Mackenzie Dern. Winning the title has now put a target on her back, but who should she fight next? Well, we do have a few names, which could help Dern start her reign as the strawweight champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mackenzie Dern could go for a rematch against Amanda Lemos

Amanda Lemos had had a pretty up-and-down kind of UFC run, having fought for the title once but losing the fight against Zhang Weili a couple of years ago. But one thing that she can be proud of is that she has a win over Mackenzie Dern, whom she fought last year at UFC 298. Fighting Lemos would certainly allow Dern to get her redemption, but there is something her Brazilian counterpart to gain as well.

Amanda Lemos lost her last fight, but she could find herself fighting for the belt since she has beaten the champ before. On the other hand, this fight also gives Mackenzie Dern a chance to rekindle this rivalry for her title reign, which will engage fans, and she will have a chance to also prove that she can beat her Brazilian counterpart. Lemos is in the twilight stages of her career, but is a credible name in the 115lbs division. This is a meaningful fight for both her and Dern. But let’s look at another rematch that could make for an exciting next match for the 32-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tatiana Suarez could be an interesting rematch for Dern

Tatiana Suarez has been regarded as one of the biggest names in the strawweight division for as long as fans can remember. Having made her debut in the UFC almost a decade ago, she got her chance at UFC gold against Zhang Weili at UFC 321, but she lost the chance to win the belt and her undefeated streak as well. But she bounced back with a win over the aforementioned Lemos. Suarez also has a win over Mackenzie Dern, just like Lemos, which makes it interesting to envision her taking on the American-Brazilian star next.

AD

via Imago February 18, 2024, Anaheim, California, USA: AMANDA LEMONS 13-3-1 of Belem, para, Brazil defeats MACKENZIE DERN 13-4 of Glendale, Arizona by unanimous decision 29-28, 29,28 29-28 during UFC 298 at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California Anaheim USA – ZUMAo117 20240218_zsp_o117_025 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tatiana Suarez and Mackenzie Dern are both excellent on the ground, and the contest between them is sure to give fans a grappling competition. Nevertheless, a win for Dern will help cement her status in the division and will help add a big name to her resume. But if Dana White doesn’t choose to pit her against Suarez, the newly crowned champion could take on another top contender.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dern vs Yan Xiaonan

Yan Xiaonan came really close to winning the strawweight title at UFC 300 last year. But since then, she fought twice, where she won and lost one each. Regardless, the Chinese native has remained a perennial top 5 contender in the strawweight division. There is no doubt that Xiaonan does present a pretty interesting and tough matchup for Mackenzie Dern.

Regardless, the UFC 321 win was a special one for Mackenzie Dern. Years of hard work led her to the title, and she enjoyed every bit of it when Bruce Buffer announced her as the winner. She will be looking at the next challenge now, and all three women mentioned above make a compelling case to be the first title challenger for Dern. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.