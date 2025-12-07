Who’s Next for Merab Dvalishvili After Losing Petr Yan Fight at UFC 323?

UFC 323 was not supposed to be a reset button. It was advertised as the night Merab Dvalishvili capped off one of the most incredible title runs in recent memory, pitting the tireless champion against the former king he’d already defeated once. But things seemed different right away. ‘The Machine’ came out swinging, like he usually does, but Petr Yan did not back down this time. He stood firm, answered with accuracy, and gradually turned the chaos into something he could control.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

By the time the final horn sounded, the atmosphere in the arena had changed. It wasn’t just about Merab Dvalishvili losing his title; it was about what happens next for a champion who rarely takes the time to think about the future. The division has changed dramatically, Yan has reclaimed the throne, and Merab Dvalishvili, for the first time in years, has a decision to make.

ADVERTISEMENT

What lies ahead for Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 323 defeat?

Petr Yan has already laid out the clearest path. Before the fight, he stated that if he defeated Merab Dvalishvili, he would offer him a rematch, even considering a trilogy “really cool.” Champions don’t generally volunteer for that. It also explains how the UFC sees it: the rivalry has passion, history, and competitive value.

‘The Machine’ wasn’t outclassed; he was simply outmaneuvered in critical moments. That makes a third fight easier to approve. But here’s the pushback. Merab Dvalishvili fought harder this year than anyone else on the roster. He ran a schedule that most champions avoid—four defenses, relentless camps, and no real breaks. People in the sport already believe he needs a slower rebuild, whether he agrees or not.

The loss does not harm his career, but it certainly drains the tank. A couple of months off might transform the trilogy into a totally different fight. Despite the setback, the Georgian remains in the elite tier. Most observers feel that he will not slide significantly in the rankings—if at all. His resume is too deep, his streak too dominant, and one loss to a former champion does not negate two years of high-level wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means he’s still a top-two or top-three bantamweight the moment he walks out of the cage. If the UFC does not schedule the rematch right away, things will get messy. Aiemann Zahabi, Song Yadong, and Payton Talbott are all hovering within contention, waiting for their opportunity. But Petr Yan‘s blatant preference for ‘The Machine’ stalls everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

No rising challenger wants to take a chance when the champion is already preparing for a rematch. And the UFC understands that making Dvalishvili–Yan III now prevents the entire division from clogging up. At the same time, a rebuilding fight would not be an insult; it could be the best approach.

Dvalishvili is most effective when he is fresh, confident, and avoids rushing back into chaos. A fight with Aiemann Zahabi, Song Yadong, or Payton Talbott would allow him to reset while remaining close to the title picture. None of those fights knocks him out of contention; they just sharpen him for when he steps back in.

ADVERTISEMENT

So who’s actually next for ‘The Machine’?

Right now, the trilogy is the cleanest option. It has history, promotional value, and a narrative that the UFC does not need to build. Petr Yan wants it, Merab Dvalishvili wasn’t knocked out, and the bout was competitive enough to warrant a rematch. In a division still sorting out its contenders, this rivalry feels unfinished. If ‘The Machine’ wakes up in a few weeks, eager for another chance, the UFC will not hesitate.

But the timing is totally up to Dvalishvili. He had just survived one of the most rigorous reigns a champion has faced, and it showed in the later rounds against Yan. A little rest—not a full rebuild, but a breather—may sharpen him for a more calculated third battle. If he chooses that course, matchups with Aiemann Zahabi, Song Yadong, and Payton Talbott keep him on the verge of war without rushing him into it.

And there’s always the possibility that the division forces the UFC’s hand. If Zahabi, Yadong, or Talbott make undeniable statements in the coming months, the promotion may turn and offer Petr Yan a new rival first. In that circumstance, Merab Dvalishvili becomes the division’s shadow, always looming and one win away from regaining the belt. Regardless of how the board changes, the fact remains the same: Merab Dvalishvili is still one fight away from the crown, and everyone in the division knows it.