Who’s Next for Michael “Venom” Page After UFC London Victory?

At an age when most fighters hang up their gloves, 38-year-old Michael ‘Venom’ Page is just hitting his stride in the UFC. After a win over 29-year-old Sam Patterson in London, the British striker has put the welterweight division on notice, leaving one big question unanswered. Page’s decision victory over the fellow Brit ended Patterson’s four-fight winning streak that had been active since late 2023.

Even as he nears 40, Michael “Venom” Page continues to build momentum in the UFC. And Page isn’t calling for a tune-up fight; he’s made it clear he wants a ranked contender. With his win streak now extended to three fights, the question becomes: so, what fight does MVP deserve next?

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A Michael “Venom” Page and Leon Edwards clash could electrify British fans

If Michael Page wants to secure his future in the welterweight division, he should therefore push the UFC to match him against former champion and No. 8-ranked Leon Edwards. Both British fighters started their MMA career in their home country. After Page announced last year that he would compete for at least two more years before retiring, this potential matchup becomes even more significant.

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While Page is on a three-fight win streak, Edwards is on a three-fight losing streak, which allows MVP to enter the top 10 welterweight rankings. In addition, Page expressed his desire to face Edwards a few years ago.

“It’s not really about him (Leon Edwards) as a person,” MVP told Sky Sports. “Like, I have no issues with him in any way. Again, a fan of his uprising and what he’s done, I think it’s more I can envision the magnitude of the fight with regards to it being two UK fighters, fighting for a UFC welterweight championship. I can see myself and or see us, you know, trying to fill out a stadium and really make some big noise with that fight.”

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Beyond the storyline, Edwards’ striking and all-around skills prove themselves. He outclassed welterweight legends like Kamaru Usman twice and also defeated Nate Diaz, making him an intriguing and high-profile turnaround fight for Michael “Venom” Page. Ultimately, the only question remains whether the UFC will greenlight it; time will tell.

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Legacy fight against Kamaru Usman is not a bad idea

This April, Michael Page will turn 39, which has prompted him to focus on retirement plans that target only the biggest, legacy-defining fights. Moreover, who could he face better than five-time champion and welterweight GOAT Kamaru Usman? The 38-year-old Usman was once ranked as the number one on the pound-for-pound list, defeating top-tier opponents such as Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns.

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However, Usman’s undefeated streak ended when Leon Edwards defeated him at UFC 278, in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. A matchup between Usman and Page would intrigue fans, as Usman brings elite wrestling while MVP delivers elite striking. Still, fans should not underestimate Page, since Usman now fights on the decline, going 1-3 in his last four UFC fights.

MVP has already expressed his interest in the fight.

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He said, “I think me and Usman would be a good fight. I want to punch Colby in his face for some reason. I don’t know why. There’s guys out there. I’m just waiting for them to respond to the call.”

Since Page is already eager to face Kamaru Usman, the UFC could therefore schedule this as his next fight. Moreover, with Usman currently without a bout, the promotion could set the matchup for July during International Fight Week.

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Sean Brady remains within reach for ‘Venom’

Sean Brady, the No. 6 contender, ranked among last year’s top fighters in the race for a welterweight title shot. However, rising star Michael Morales derailed Brady’s momentum at UFC 322: Makhachev vs. JDM undercard, knocking him out and thereby ending his hopes of facing Islam Makhachev for the championship.

Brady would be a test for Michael “Venom” Page. He is known for his submissions and grappling skills and has victories over top welterweights Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns. A victory over Brady would push ‘MVP’ into the top 10 welterweight rankings.

Looking ahead, Brady is scheduled to face No. 9-ranked Joaquin Buckley in May at UFC 328, which will be headlined by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland. A win or a loss in this match could further impact Page’s position in the division if he gets to fight Brady next.

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Furthermore, MVP continues to seek exciting, high-stakes matchups. By the end of 2027, he may hang up his gloves, as he confirmed to DAZN News last year. His title aspirations draw parallels to Glover Texeira and Jan Blachowicz, who, late in their careers, managed to secure title shots.

So, which fight do you think would best enhance Michael Page’s legacy? Share your thoughts below.