Who’s Next for Sean O’Malley After Winning Song Yadong Fight at UFC 324?

Sean O’Malley didn’t just beat Song Yadong at UFC 324, he reminded the bantamweight division that he still belongs in its center lane. After nearly two years without a win, the pressure was real, and the margin for error was thin.

But over three competitive rounds inside T-Mobile Arena, O’Malley steadied himself, survived danger, and outmaneuvered one of the division’s most physical contenders to earn a unanimous decision victory.

That win didn’t crown him champion again, but what it did do was reopen doors that had quietly closed. The only problem? The title picture is crowded, complicated, and no longer on his timeline alone. So with Song Yadong handled, the real question now looms: who’s next for ‘Suga’?

The immediate instinct is to look at the belt. O’Malley certainly did as post-fight, the 31-year-old called for a rematch with Petr Yan, the man he beat in controversial fashion four years ago. The history still sells. But timing, once again, isn’t on ‘Suga’s side.

Because Petr Yan recently stated at the IBA Pro Boxing event in Dubai, “As soon as Merab is ready and fully recovered, it’s going to happen. Either this spring or summer,” confirming that Merab Dvalishvili has been promised an immediate rematch for the bantamweight crown.

If Yan’s first title defense is spoken for, Sean O’Malley needs another fight, one that keeps him sharp, relevant, and undeniable. That’s where Cory Sandhagen enters the conversation.

It’s a matchup fans have asked for repeatedly, and stylistically, it sells itself. Both men are creative strikers. Both rely on movement, timing, and volume rather than brute force. And importantly, both have losses to Merab Dvalishvili.

But Sandhagen isn’t the only name rising. Umar Nurmagomedov also forced his way into the conversation at UFC 324’s opening weekend under the Paramount banner. The Dagestani’s three-round win over Deiveson Figueiredo on the first UFC card of the new broadcast era wasn’t just impressive, it was strategic.

So, what does this all mean? A Yan rematch remains the ultimate prize for ‘Suga’, especially with ‘The Machine’ no longer ruling the division. But before that door opens, one more test likely awaits.

Both Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov offer answers, and both keep O’Malley firmly inside the title conversation rather than watching from the outside. However, according to the neon-haired bantamweight star himself, he isn’t planning on hanging around forever.

Sean O’Malley lays out his retirement plans as he plans “last ‘Suga’ year’ ever”

O’Malley has been unusually open about how close the finish line feels. Long before UFC 324, he laid out a vision that sounded part prophecy, part warning.

“Petr knows. That’s what’s next,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “I’m going to go out there, take care of Song, and that’s what’s next. It just makes sense.” He didn’t stop there. “2026 is about to be lit. I’m going to go out there, take care of Song, take care of Petr… I’m going to retire. This might be the last ‘Suga’ year ever.”

It’s easy to dismiss that as bravado. But O’Malley has repeated the sentiment often enough that it feels more like a mindset than a soundbite. He’s not mapping out a decade-long run, he’s mapping out moments.

And he’s also acknowledged how fragile that plan really is. O’Malley said he isn’t thinking far ahead and prefers to take his career one fight at a time, admitting he’d walk away if losses start piling up. Ideally, he wants to beat Song, earn the Petr Yan rematch, and then reassess his future based on how things unfold.

The clock is clearly on his mind, and so is the finish line. Whether his path leads through Sandhagen’s striking maze or Nurmagomedov’s grappling pressure, one thing is clear: Sean O’Malley isn’t chasing longevity. He’s chasing timing.

And how the UFC times his next fight may determine whether the ‘Suga’ era reaches one last peak, or quietly fades out on its own terms. But who would you like to see him take on next? Let us know in the comments below!