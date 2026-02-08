Who’s Next for Vinicius Oliveira After Losing Mario Bautista Fight at UFC Vegas 113?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Vinicius Oliveira‘s UFC unbeaten streak finally came to an end tonight. At 4:46 of Round 2, the Brazilian bantamweight was defeated by Mario Bautista via rear-naked choke submission inside the UFC APEX at UFC Vegas 113, handing ‘Lok Dog’ his first UFC loss in his young career. And the fight was largely geared toward control rather than chaos.

Bautista, the 32-year-old American, won a ground-heavy first round by landing 21 strikes, securing a takedown, and maintaining control for more than two minutes. Oliveira had spells of resistance, but by the second round, Bautista had five successful takedowns and 52 strikes compared to Vinicius Oliveira’s 19. And with just 14 seconds remaining in the second round, the 32-year-old capitalized on positioning, took the back, and closed the show. It wasn’t a collapse so much as a pause in Vinicius Oliveira’s momentum at 135 pounds. But it sure makes one wonder, what’s next for the rising Bantamweight now?

Why a fight against Rob Font is the way to go for Vinicius Oliveira

Rob Font makes a lot of sense here. Font has been stuck in the center of the bantamweight shuffle for a while now—too experienced to be cast off, but too inconsistent recently to be pushed back into contention. Font is currently scheduled to meet Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 326, but regardless of how the fight goes, he remains one of the division’s most reliable measuring sticks.

That is exactly what Vinicius Oliveira needs. After ending his unbeaten UFC run, there’s no reason to push him into another chaotic bout. Bautista showed that Oliveira can be slowed when denied space and forced to fight off his back. Rob Font provides clarity. He’s a veteran with smart boxing, excellent volume, and the expertise to punish mistakes—but he’s also someone Oliveira can beat if he tightens up.

Font recently stepped in to challenge David Martinez after Raul Rosas Jr. withdrew last year and paid for it, losing a decision that slowed his momentum. But he still remains the guy prospects chase when they want legitimacy.

Font prefers space, rhythm, and clear exchanges. Oliveira prefers pressure, collisions, and discomfort. If Vinicius Oliveira can learn from the Bautista loss—especially the grappling sequences that led to the finish—and improve his timing and entries, Rob Font becomes less of an obstacle and more of a launchpad.

One loss does not diminish what Vinicius Oliveira brings to the table. A Rob Font fight would not be based on hype or shortcuts. It would be about proving that Oliveira is not only dangerous when things are messy but also when the battle requires patience, adjustments, and growth. However, it is worth noting that ‘Lok Dog’ isn’t the only one who’ll have the 38-year-old in his sights.

Another UFC Vegas 113 fighter aims for a Font fight

Vinicius Oliveira is not the only one who sees Rob Font as a measuring stick. It also includes Jean Matsumoto, who had Font’s name in mind long before he entered the cage at UFC Vegas 113. For Matsumoto, it is simple: Font was the only man to beat him in the UFC before his Vegas outing, and he has yet to recover from that defeat.

Matsumoto made it known before his fight with Farid Basharat that he saw the fighting as an opportunity to work his way back toward a rematch. That approach suffered a setback following a hard, closely contested split-decision loss, but the focus won’t shift that easily. Matsumoto has stated that as long as Rob Font is in the top 15, he will continue to push for the fight.

He told MMA Fighting, “He was the only guy who managed to defeat me inside the octagon, so as long as he’s in the top 15, that’s a fight I want. If he drops out of the top 15, I’m not that interested, but while he’s there, I’ll keep pushing to fight him.”

In fact, he’s already looking forward to Font’s fight with Raul Rosas Jr., knowing that grappling pressure will once again expose Font’s flaws. Whether the 38-year-old wins or loses at UFC 326, his position remains unchanged: the veteran serves as a measuring stick for prospects and risers looking to advance in the bantamweight rankings.