Who’s UFC’s Josh Hokit? All About 49ers’ Undrafted Player-Turned-MMA Fighter

Watch What’s Trending Now!

We’ve heard plenty of stories about people switching careers, but it’s rare when an elite athlete switches sports and actually thrives. Josh Hokit belongs in that rarest category. He didn’t just walk away from football; he charged headfirst into a far more unforgiving arena. Few athletes trade cleats for four-ounce gloves.

Hokit’s journey reads like a high-risk bet that keeps paying off. Once an undrafted San Francisco 49ers fullback, he rebuilt himself as a wrecking force in MMA. Wrestling instincts, football power, and raw aggression fused into a new identity. The result is a heavyweight prospect who didn’t just take the long road—he smashed through it.

How Josh Hokit rewrote the multi-sport athlete blueprint

Hokit stands out because he rewrote his athletic path in real time. He went from NCAA All-American wrestler and college football standout to an undefeated MMA fighter in the blink of an eye. Few athletes move across disciplines like that and still dominate.

At Fresno State, Hokit lived two athletic lives at once. He appeared in over 50 football games, logged more than 1,200 rushing yards, and scored 17 touchdowns. He even uncorked a 65-yard touchdown pass, just to underline his versatility.

On the mat, his resume carried real weight. Hokit earned All-American honors and battled through the NCAA Championships against the nation’s best wrestlers. That grind sharpened his balance, control, and fight instincts long before MMA entered the picture.

That blend of power, explosiveness, and elite grappling became his launchpad. From college standout to NFL journeyman to unbeaten UFC heavyweight, Hokit fits the modern multi-sport mold. His finishes hit fast, his confidence hits louder, and fans are watching closely.

Hokit’s rise from NFL long shot to unbeaten UFC heavyweight

Hokit’s NFL chapter didn’t deliver longevity, but it forged his edge. He went undrafted in 2020, signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and spent multiple seasons moving between the roster and practice squad. The league never offered permanence, but it sharpened his physicality and professional discipline. A brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 quietly marked the end of that pursuit.

Once football stalled, Hokit pivoted with intent. He entered MMA in 2023 and debuted at Bellator 300, submitting Spencer Smith via arm-triangle choke in the third round. He returned to the promotion in 2024 and finished Sean Rose with a first-round armbar. Those wins confirmed his grappling translated cleanly under bright lights.

Momentum followed him onto the regional scene, where he rattled off more stoppages before landing on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025. There, Hokit stopped Guilherme Uriel by TKO and secured a UFC contract. His Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 111 lasted just 56 seconds, ending with Max Gimenis flattened on the canvas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Hokit (@theincredible_hok) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Moments later, Josh Hokit grabbed the mic, cut a WWE-style promo, and called out heavyweight Valter Walker, injecting noise into the division. Now unbeaten at 7–0, with every win coming inside the distance, Hokit has another test lined up. He’s scheduled to face Denzel Freeman at UFC 324 on January 24, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Built to finish, unafraid to divide the spotlight

Hokit sharpens his game at Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in New Mexico, a gym built on pressure, discipline, and elite competition. The wrestling remains his backbone, but his fights don’t stay one-dimensional. He throws with intent, closes distance fast, and finishes wherever the opening appears. That blend mirrors his athletic past—power from football, control from wrestling, and urgency from MMA.

Physically, he breaks the usual heavyweight mold. At 6’1” and roughly 236 pounds with a 73.5-inch reach, Hokit gives up size on paper. In practice, it rarely matters. His instincts compensate. He reads chaos well, attacks early, and treats every exchange like a chance to end the fight.

Attention around Hokit, however, doesn’t stop at the cage door. Some of his promos and interviews have sparked backlash for divisive remarks touching on politics and identity. Fans and observers remain split, with critics questioning his tone and supporters leaning into his raw, unfiltered presence.

That tension is part of the package. Hokit doesn’t just fight, he performs, provokes, and polarizes. In a division that thrives on personalities as much as knockouts, that mix ensures he never fades into the background.