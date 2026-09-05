“Whose Poor Soul Has to Sit Behind Wemby?”: Victor Wembanyama’s UFC Paris Appearance Has Fans in Stitches

UFC’s fifth promotional return to Paris is in full swing, with an exciting lineup of fights keeping fans thoroughly entertained tonight. However, the Accor Arena got an extra dose of excitement when French basketball and San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama made an appearance at the venue.

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“NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama has arrived at Accor Arena to take in #UFCParis action,” MMA Junkie noted alongside a clip of Wembanyama walking through the stands.

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While the NBA superstar’s appearance at a UFC event in his home country was hardly surprising, fans quickly found something hilarious about his presence at the show. Wembanyama’s towering 7-foot-4 frame, which appeared considerably taller than the Octagon fence, immediately caught their attention. Naturally, the jokes followed.

Fans react after Victor Wembanyama arrives at UFC Paris

“Whose poor soul has to sit behind Wemby?”

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“Wemby be like, I’m young but I can kick you in the head easily or punch you while he’s seated in his corner.”

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“Imagine someone this tall in UFC”

“Wemby didn’t come to watch UFC Paris. He came to give every heavyweight in the building a reach disadvantage from the cheap seats.”

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“UFC graphics dept will say it’s Travis Bennett”

“So have I but I asked for it not to be televised #humble”