Why Alex Pereira & Not Islam Makhachev Should Headline UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi

One of the biggest months of the UFC calendar year, October, is finally gearing up for yet another PPV in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. However, a lot of the stars in the promotion already have their fights coming up before we get to UFC 321, so the only two possible headliners are the former championship duo of Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev. So, who will Dana White choose? Well, let’s talk about that a little bit.

UFC 321 is going to be a big one since the PPV is being organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism in the UAE. And guess what? All the signs indicate that Alex Pereira should be in the headliner and not Islam Makhachev. Why? Well, we have two good reasons, with the first involving the preference of the reigning light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev. Let’s take a look.

Magomed Ankalaev wants Alex Pereira in October

Magomed Ankalaev has been very vocal about his openness to give Alex Pereira a rematch. The Dagestan native prefers to return to action in October, and he started making his wish known nearly a couple of months ago. However, the light heavyweight champion doubled down on his October demand just a few days ago, claiming, “October I will close the page and this guy career no mercy,” on social media.

Then again, Magomed Ankalaev’s wish to fight Alex Pereira in the tenth month of the calendar presents us with another question. October will host two PPVs, UFC 320 and UFC 321. So, some people may wonder why Abu Dhabi and Las Vegas. Well, the only logical answer is the fact that Ankalaev has been featured prominently in UFC cards in Abu Dhabi, and hence, making him fight ‘Poatan’ in October makes a lot of sense for Dana White.

Meanwhile, there’s one more reason why Alex Pereira should be at UFC 321’s main event. That reason involves Islam Makhachev himself, as the former lightweight champion expressed wanting to fight in the venue of his choice. And guess what? Dana White obliged.

Dana White is planning Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena at MSG

Just a few days ago, Islam Makhachev had an interview where he proposed to Dana White for his welterweight title fight to take place in the most famous arena in the world, Madison Square Garden. Recently, Jon Jones had been the UFC CEO’s pick for a headliner in MSG, but he’s retired now. So, that spot was Islam Makhachev’s for the taking, and he wanted a piece of it when he fights Jack Della Maddalena.

“I asked [Dana White] if we have some opportunity to fight in Madison Square Garden. It would be an honor for me to fight in the biggest arena for MMA and boxing,” Islam Makhachev told MMA Junkie. The former champion is in luck because Dana White has finally announced the plans for the welterweight title bout and indicated that there’s a possibility that it will go down in Madison Square Garden.

“100 percent [Makhachev vs Maddalena is big enough for MSG]. It’s always special when you go into New York and go into The Garden. I think a fight like that would do very well there,” Dana White told Helen Yee. This means that the coast is clear of Alex Pereira, who wanted to fight sooner. But in the wake of the main events till UFC 319 already mapped out, the UFC CEO should consider putting ‘Poatan’ in UFC 321, given that the former champion is a bona fide international star, whether he has the belt or not.

Magomed Ankalaev is at the apex of MMA efficiency. A methodical tactician with world-class sambo and wrestling, he dominates opponents with positional control and game IQ. But that same approach has drawn mixed reactions from fans. His fight against Pereira at UFC 313, though effective, was widely labeled “boring,” including by Pereira himself, who said he “didn’t do enough” but would “adjust” for a rematch.

In contrast, Alex Pereira is a certified highlight machine. With his kickboxing pedigree and a UFC resume filled with brutal knockouts, ‘Poatan’ delivers the kind of chaos that combat fans crave. His explosive striking and charisma make him a dream for international promotion, especially in Brazil, where his star continues to rise. So the UFC’s choice for UFC 321’s main event may hinge on choosing between stylistic dominance and global spectacle.

Well, we could be getting all the answers and updates about UFC 321 in the coming days. But before we get to that, let us know what you think. Should it be Alex Pereira or Islam Makhachev? Drop your comments below.