Why Did Holly Holm Divorce Her Ex-Husband Jeff Kirkpatrick? Current Partner, Children and All About the Ex-UFC Champ’s Family

Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will face off against Kayla Harrison in her debut in Dana White‘s promotion at UFC 300. Having fought for a long time, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’s professional career is there for people to see. Regardless, fans don’t talk much about her personal life, which we will be focussing on today.

Holly Holm etched her name in the history books of combat sports after making an impact on both boxing and MMA. But this article will focus on her personal life and her relationships, especially her ex-husband, Jeff Kirkpatrick. Let’s have a look at that front without any further ado.

Holly Holm married ex-husband Jeff Kirkpatrick in 2012

At the time when Holly Holm was an active boxer, she met her ex-husband, Jeff Kirkpatrick. He was a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was a businessman by profession. Holm and Kirkpatrick had been dating each other for several years before deciding to get married on April 27, 2012, in the nation of Mexico. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’s husband became an overnight sensation in the media due to his association with the former UFC champion, as people wanted to know more about him.

Despite being together for a long time, Holly Holm never had any children with Jeff Kirkpatrick. The reason behind that was the former’s sole focus on her fighting career, and her husband appeared to agree with what the former bantamweight champion wanted to put her focus on. Sadly, the marriage did not last too long, and both partners ended up divorcing each other.

The former UFC champion filed for divorce in 2019

In January 2019. ‘TMZ‘ reported that divorce documents were issued in Alburquerque with Holly Holm claiming to have had a compatibility issue with Jeff Kirkpatrick due to endless conflicts and arguments between the couple. However, the separation took place well before she filed for divorce, in March 2018, to be exact. Since then, Holm and Kirkpatrick stopped living as husband and wife. Furthermore, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ even changed her surname back to her maiden name, Holm.

The early signs of a rift between Holly Holm and her ex-husband were evident when she did not post any photos of Jeff Kirkpatrick since February 2018. She even wrote in her divorce documents that, because both of them were self-supporting, there was no need for spousal support. Since then, Holm has remained quiet about her romantic relationships.

Personal problems could affect an athlete in his professional career, but that was not the case for Holly Holm. She is 42 years old and still going strong at an age when most fighters hang up their gloves.

Nevertheless, Holm is focused on her MMA career and the fight against Kayla Harrison could well be one of her toughest challenges to date.

