Why Did Ilia Topuria Leave the UFC Featherweight Division?

Moving up a weight class isn’t uncommon in MMA, but when a rising star like Ilia Topuria does it, the spotlight burns brighter. ‘El Matador’ captured global attention last year when he claimed the featherweight title with a thunderous knockout of former champion Alexander Volkanovski. That performance didn’t just earn him gold; it launched comparisons to none other than Conor McGregor. At 27, with a flawless 15-0 record and a 7-fight UFC win streak, Topuria’s trajectory mirrors McGregor’s rise in many ways.

And much like the Irishman before him, Ilia Topuria now has his sights set on a second championship. At 28, he’s gearing up for the toughest challenge of his career on 28th June at UFC 317, where he’ll go head-to-head with former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound title. A victory wouldn’t just earn him another belt, but also catapult him into a new level of superstardom.

Yet, while the Conor McGregor comparisons are hard to avoid, the Georgian’s move up isn’t merely about chasing legacy or grabbing headlines. There’s something deeper fueling his decision. Let’s take a closer look at what’s truly driving Ilia Topuria’s next big leap.

Ilia Topuria reveals the reason he moved to the lightweight division

Last year, Ilia Topuria had already decided to move on from the featherweight division, well before anyone else caught wind of it. After successfully defending his 145-pound title at UFC 307 and then taking apart the granite chin of Max Holloway at UFC 308, it was clear what was coming next. Before even stepping into the Octagon to face Holloway, ‘El Matador’ had already made up his mind that his days at 145 were coming to a close. This wasn’t his first look at lightweight competition, either.

In 2022, Topuria burst onto the scene in the 155-pound division, taking a fight on short notice at UFC London against Jai Herbert and putting on a show with a standout performance. For UFC 317, he initially had his eyes on Islam Makhachev, but Makhachev has since made the jump to 170 pounds to chase the welterweight title.

With Makhachev now past 30 and enduring brutal weight cuts, the toll of making weight is a growing issue among elite fighters. Ilia Topuria is no stranger to that same struggle. Speaking to Championship Rounds, he opened up about just how taxing it can be,

“When you’re cutting weight and you can’t eat or drink water, you don’t care about any material things. They can give you bags of money, they can give you all the cars you want, you don’t care at all. If they give you this little glass of water and say, ‘You can drink this and it won’t increase your weight,’ I’ll give you whatever it takes in that moment. I’m so low. I feel terrible. It’s like sitting naked in the middle of the street. I feel terrible. So I didn’t want to suffer anymore.”

The Spanish-Georgian’s immediate shot at the lightweight title sparked plenty of debate. Having defended his featherweight crown just once, many critics and veterans—Khabib Nurmagomedov among them—felt it was unfair, a leap over deserving contenders in the division. Still, the UFC operates as much on spectacle as it does on rankings. And Dana White understands the star power Ilia Topuria brings. With his undefeated record, surging popularity, and undeniable star power, ‘El Matador’ has become too big of a name to deny—even for Dana White.

Dana White explains Ilia Topuria’s move

“So from a realistic real true sport yeah he’s cutting the line, but from an entertainment [perspective he isn’t.] Because in that case, how many times did Chael Sonnen cut the line?” said Team Khabib head coach Javier Mendez, questioning the legitimacy of Ilia Topuria receiving a direct shot at the lightweight title. With seasoned contenders like Justin Gaethje still waiting for their opportunity, Mendez echoed the frustration shared by many within the MMA community.

Still, this is how the UFC operates. Dana White & Co. was set on making this fight—just like they once pushed for Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez. hat matchup drew massive numbers, and fans now expect the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira bout to deliver the same.

Back in February, Dana White gave the green light and confirmed ‘El Matador’s official move up to lightweight, saying: “Topuria has felt like he’s done all he can in that division, and he feels like he’s cemented his legacy, and his body cannot make the weight anymore,” Dana White said on Instagram Live Wednesday evening. “So Topuria will be moving up to 155 pounds and will be vacating the featherweight title.”

While Dana White approved Ilia Topuria’s request for an immediate title shot at 155, the UFC has made it clear that holding two belts at the same time is no longer an option. What do you think about Dana White & Co.’s decision? Drop your thoughts below.