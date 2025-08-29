Why Did Khabib Attack Dillon Danis After Beating Conor McGregor? How It Led to Misfits Boxing Fame

It’s been almost seven years, yet the epic showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov still defines chaos in UFC history. While calling it a fight barely captures the intensity, it quickly escalated into a war that drew in families, camps, and managers. The tension initially flared at UFC 223, when Nurmagomedov made contact with McGregor’s close friend Artem Lobov, prompting the Irish star to retaliate at the Barclays Center media day.

This media-day incident rapidly became a flashpoint for escalating tensions—not just online trash talk, but physical confrontation between fighters and teams—setting the stage for one of the most combustible rivalries in UFC history.

As a result, McGregor and his team attacked a bus carrying fighters, injuring several—a moment fans still call the “darkest press conference” in UFC history. Fast forward to UFC 229, Conor McGregor launched a verbal onslaught, calling Khabib “backwards c**t” and labeling his manager Ali Abdelaziz a “snitch, te–orist, rat.”

Beyond just shock value, McGregor’s insults underscored how personal the animosity had become—targeting not just physical opponents, but their families, managerial teams, and even ideological backgrounds, further inflaming international, cultural, and religious undertones.

Additionally, the confrontation highlighted Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and his ties to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Even the Irishman’s teammates entered the fray. Dillon Danis became a direct target when Khabib leapt on him during the post-fight chaos, thereby cementing the feud as more than just a fight—it became a defining moment in MMA history.

What Happened After Khabib Beat McGregor?

Inside the Octagon, the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov clash unfolded like a battle to the death. From the opening bell, Khabib executed a precise game plan, asserting control and frustrating the Irishman, who struggled to land meaningful strikes. Nurmagomedov relentlessly pursued submissions, testing McGregor’s defense, and ultimately sealed the victory with a rear-naked choke.

Yet the true chaos erupted after the final bell. Conor McGregor leapt out of the cage, dodging security and the referee, and unleashed a flurry of punches at Dillon Danis, sending the arena into pandemonium. UFC commentator Joe Rogan, watching from the front row, recalled the events vividly, attributing much of the blame to McGregor’s actions. He described Khabib jumping out of his corner as “the nastiest thing I’ve ever seen,” perfectly capturing the intensity and unbridled chaos of that historic night.

Why Did Khabib Attack Dillon Danis?

Dillon Danis ranks among the most skilled jiu-jitsu practitioners, having trained at the prestigious Marcelo Garcia Academy in New York. As a result of his reputation, he joined Conor McGregor as a close training partner, where he honed ‘The Notorious’s grappling and submission game. Over time, their hours in the gym forged a strong bond, evolving from training partners into trusted friends.

Moreover, Dillon Danis began cornering Conor McGregor in his fights, and during the bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov, he actively taunted ‘The Eagle,’ firing provocative remarks alongside McGregor’s camp. So, why did Nurmagomedov target ‘El Jefe’ specifically? Several factors influenced his decision, chiefly respect for the older members of the Irishman’s corner.

Explaining his actions, Khabib Nurmagomedov told Australia’s Submission Radio: “I didn’t hear him [Danis] during the fight. I jumped on him because the other corner is too old—Conor’s other corner and coaches are too old. That’s why I went after him, because he’s almost my age. If I jumped on [McGregor’s head coach John] Kavanagh, I don’t think it’s too old because Kavanagh can’t fight me.”

From Khabib’s perspective, his coach Javier Mendez played a pivotal role in the episode. Nurmagomedov’s account underscores the respect he holds for his team, showing that even amid the chaos, he carefully preserves the hierarchy and guidance of his corner. It reveals a layer of discipline and principle behind his actions.

What Did Khabib Say About His Attack?

Training closely with Conor McGregor appeared to embolden Dillon Danis, giving him a sharper edge that he wielded strategically during UFC 229. Between the second and third rounds, Danis reportedly directed a verbal jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov, attempting to unsettle the Russian grappling phenom. Despite this, Nurmagomedov remained locked in on his game plan as he stepped into the Octagon. McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, later clarified that Danis did not make any personal attacks.

A ringside source told TMZ that Danis shouted a religious remark during the fight. Nurmagomedov confirmed hearing the alleged insult during his post-fight press conference, stating: “This is not my best side. He talked about my religion, my country, my father. This is a respectful sport. This is not a trash-talking sport. I want to change this game. You cannot talk about religions and nations.”

According to Nurmagomedov, this provocation prompted him to throw his mouthpiece at Danis, leap out of the cage, and confront him—and not alone. Members of Nurmagomedov’s team also stormed the Octagon in an attempt to reach McGregor, turning the post-fight scene into one of the most chaotic moments in UFC history.

What Did Dillon Danis Say About Attack?

During the chaos of UFC 229, multiple reports claimed that Dillon Danis called Khabib Nurmagomedov a “f**king Muslim rat,” fueling controversy around the infamous post-fight brawl. However, ‘El Jefe’ denied the allegation, insisting he was only hyping up Conor McGregor ahead of the bout. Subsequently, the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Danis for seven months, coinciding with his scheduled Bellator middleweight fight. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov also received a nine-month suspension for his role in the melee.

Speaking to ESPN, Dillon Danis pushed back, stating: “Khabib fans are attempting to smear me to justify his actions. I have never and would never denigrate anyone’s religion. I look forward to the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s investigation, which will dismiss this false claim and assign the blame correctly.”

In a separate incident, Marcelo Garcia’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy suspended Danis and fellow black belt Mansher Khera in April 2017. Garcia, a five-time world champion, acted after observing behavior that contradicted the values of his academy. In a 16-minute YouTube video, Garcia explained that both athletes had prioritized social media and fame over the discipline, respect, and integrity central to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

How Did UFC 229 Lead to Dillon Danis’ Misfits Boxing Fame?

“There’s no such thing as bad publicity,” P.T. Barnum famously said decades ago when he launched the world’s first circus with extraordinary performers. Similarly, Dillon Danis catapulted into mainstream attention during UFC 229, fueled by the drama between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The event still dominates conversations in UFC history, generating roughly $180 million in PPV revenue, while the live gate at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena topped $17 million, setting a record for MMA events in Nevada.

UFC 229 now sits alongside iconic sports moments—Michael Jordan’s “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo or Usain Bolt breaking the 100m world record. Just as those moments defined sporting greatness, Khabib’s leap out of the cage at Danis cemented his status as one of MMA’s all-time legends.

Yet Dillon Danis’ own actions and controversies kept Dana White cautious, marking him as one of the sport’s most polarizing figures. Speaking to Ringside with Abbas, Danis said, “UFC doesn’t want me running through their roster because it makes them look bad.” White has consistently viewed Danis as controversial—wherever he goes, drama follows.

Now, Dillon Danis returns to MMA with a 1-0 record. He will face contender Warren Spencer on the undercard of Misfit MMA 22 on August 30. ‘El Jefe’ hopes this fight will propel him back into the UFC spotlight, turning past controversies into a fresh career trajectory. Whether Danis succeeds remains to be seen.