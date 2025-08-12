Why Did Khamzat Chimaev Leave Chechnya, Move to Sweden, & Eventually to the UAE?

UFC 319 is the hottest topic among fans, critics, and analysts right now, and all eyes are on the main event – a middleweight title showdown between reigning champ Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. It’s no surprise this fight has the MMA world buzzing. Both men have steamrolled everyone Dana White and co. have put in front of them. Now, years into their careers and still chasing greatness, their paths finally collide. Chimaev, nicknamed “Borz,” brings elite striking and wrestling few can match, while “Stillknocks” relies on a punishing ground-and-pound style with a mysterious edge. Du Plessis has a knack for defying expectations, so much so that some compare his unpredictable movement to a “chimpanzee.” Still, with the unbeaten No. 3-ranked middleweight across the cage, he enters as a +170 slight underdog, while Chimaev sits as a -210 moderate favorite.

However, let’s put the bout on the back burner for a second and focus on the nation Chimaev hails from, and what led to his one-of-a-kind journey to the Octagon. Originally hailing from Chechnya, he made his way to Sweden before ultimately settling in the UAE. His journey has sparked a lot of interest from fans eager to dig deeper than mere numbers or fight history. If you’re someone who relishes tales beyond the ring, this is a gem you won’t want to miss.

Reason behind Khamzat Chimaev leaving Chechnya revealed

Born on May 1, 1994, in Gvardeyskoye, Chechnya, Khamzat Chimaev began wrestling at just five years old, showing an early commitment to combat sports. But, according to reports, at 19, he moved to Sweden to join his mother and older brother, diving into the Swedish wrestling scene at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm. There, as he trained alongside Swedish MMA legend and former UFC light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson, Chimaev went on to become a three-time Swedish national wrestling champion, claiming titles in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

UFC superstar, Khamzat Chimaev comes to Paris for support tchetchen fighter, Aboubacar Youssounov.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Chimaev explained that the move to Sweden was suggested by his older brother, who was already working there. “My brother was working, and he told us, ‘Come here, it’s good for us.’ Our other brother, Takir, needed surgery, so it would help him too,” Chimaev said. “When we came here, we stayed, we liked it, and they helped us a lot as well.” Despite the opportunities, Chimaev admitted he didn’t initially want to leave his friends behind in Chechnya.

When the family first touched down, they found themselves in a tight two-room apartment, and Chimaev had a tough time finding his footing in this new world. As time went on, Sweden truly felt like home. In hindsight, he realizes that taking that leap was the best call, considering how much his life has turned around. Yet, he didn’t plant his roots there for the long haul. In the end, Chimaev made the call to pack his bags once more, stepping into a whole new chapter in both his career and life.

Khamzat Chimaev leaves Sweden, moves to the UAE

Khamzat Chimaev’s chapter in Sweden came to a close in 2023 when he switched allegiance to the United Arab Emirates, the same year he made his long-awaited return at UFC 294 in October, defeating Kamaru Usman. The UAE granted “Borz” citizenship, and his manager, Majdi Shammas, confirmed that Chimaev will now represent the Middle Eastern nation going forward. “It is my honor and privilege to represent this beautiful nation both as an athlete and a citizen. I would like to thank the UAE for its support, and I will do my best to make this country proud,” Chimaev wrote on social media.

Though he hasn’t laid all his cards on the table, it’s thought that his frustration with some social and legal shifts in Sweden, especially the government’s backing of public Quran burnings as a matter of free speech, had a hand in his decision. Additionally, the UAE provides him with tax advantages that Sweden simply can’t match.

Speculation around Khamzat Chimaev’s relocation ran wild, but clear details were scarce until his Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, Alan Nascimento, shed some light. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Nascimento explained, “The thing is, Chimaev doesn’t have a Swedish passport. He’s not a Swedish citizen. He never was. He has a Russian passport. With this situation going on, the war, it’s hard for anyone to travel around the world with a Russian passport, especially for a Chechen.” The move to the UAE, therefore, not only provided a new home but also eased logistical and travel challenges that had complicated his career.

Now riding a 15-fight win streak, Khamzat Chimaev is set to proudly represent Dubai, United Arab Emirates, once again as he faces the 23-2 Dricus Du Plessis. Both men are entering the Octagon with high stakes and championship gold on the line. So the question now is, can “Borz” keep his streak alive and walk away with the belt on fight night?