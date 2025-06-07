Why Did Patchy Mix Leave Bellator? Behind the Bantamweight Champion’s Exit

As we reach mid-2025, Dana White and his team continue to strengthen their roster, recently announcing the signing of former Bellator champion Patchy Mix (20-1) to their billion-dollar powerhouse. Thanks to his impressive reputation, ‘No Love’ is set to make his UFC debut tonight at UFC 316, stepping into the Octagon for the first time at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Patchy Mix will take on UFC veteran Mario Bautista (15-2) in a bantamweight clash. Bautista aims to extend his winning streak to seven fights. While the former Bellator champ has yet to prove himself inside the Octagon, fans and oddsmakers already favor him, largely due to his status as a former Bellator champion.

This raises a common question among fans: if Patchy Mix was a reigning Bellator champion, why did he leave the promotion? To find out, we’ve taken a closer look at the circumstances behind Mix’s departure from Bellator.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The PFL-Bellator Merger and Its Impact

After a remarkable 17-year run, Bellator MMA, originally established to rival the UFC, came to a close on January 14, 2025. This happened after its majority owner, Paramount Global, decided to sell its controlling stake in Bellator to the Professional Fighters League (PFL) back in 2023. This sale marked the end of what was once the second-largest MMA promotion in the United States, trailing only the UFC.

PFL CEO Donn Davis assured fans that Bellator would not disappear entirely. Instead, the PFL intended to “reimagine” the brand as the Bellator International Championship Series, which culminated in the PFL vs. Bellator crossover event—an occasion that even featured UFC heavyweight fighters as spectators. However, the PFL’s handling of the transition left many Bellator fighters without opportunities, raising concerns.

Several fighters, including Patricio Pitbull, Patchy Mix, and Corey Anderson, voiced their frustrations over what they viewed as unfair treatment, feeling their careers were sidelined. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani weighed in, stating, “Right now I can tell you… Bellator is dead,” Helwani said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Bellator as we know it is no more. You will not see Bellator events anymore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Fighting (@mmafighting) Expand Post

He further revealed that the PFL intends to shift toward a UFC-style model, focusing on proven champions rather than tournament winners. This is an approach confirmed earlier this January when the PFL officially announced the change. With the organization also moving away from its traditional season format, many fighters have since parted ways with the promotion in pursuit of new opportunities, particularly with the UFC and other major organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patchy Mix Speaks Out on Inactivity and Uncertainty

Patricio Pitbull summed up his frustration with the PFL’s handling of former Bellator fighters, stating, “I haven’t fought since February. I wanted to fight 3x this year, but I was told I’d have to wait until December 31st and found out online my opponent would fight someone else.” His comments echoed the sentiment shared by many on the Bellator roster, who felt sidelined after the PFL’s acquisition of the promotion in 2023.

Patchy Mix faced a similar roadblock. After storming through the 2022 Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix—winning his opening bout and advancing through the semifinals—’No Love’ defeated Raufeon Stots to capture the interim title. He later unified the championship by defeating Sergio Pettis. But just as Mix’s reign was taking shape, his second title defense was canceled in November 2024.

With no clear direction and mounting delays, the former champion chose to walk away from the promotion. Pitbull, speaking on the broader issue, told MMA Fighting,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“PFL guys seem a bit lost there. Looks like Bellator is a bit too big for them, and they don’t know how to act properly,” he said. “We were left with only promises. We lost rhythm, we lost part of our careers waiting for something that never came. It’s bad for me as a champion.”

After a disappointing stint with the PFL, Patchy Mix is now poised to make a powerful statement tonight as he finally steps into the UFC Octagon to face Mario Bautista. With high expectations riding on his shoulders, will Patchy live up to the hype? Stay tuned for the outcome.