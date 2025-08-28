Why Did Raul Rosas Jr. Pullout Against Rob Font at UFC Noche?

The month of September will not have any UFC pay-per-view events, as a couple of them have been booked for the month after the next one. Fortunately for the fans, the promotion will hold its annual Mexican Independence Day event with Noche UFC. Featuring some of the best Mexican fighters on the roster, the event will also have Raul Rosas Jr. returning to action, or so we thought.

The youngest fighter to win a UFC fight kicked off his MMA career with an outstanding 11-1 record and registered a win in his first fight of the year against Vince Morales. But his second fight of the year, during the occasion of paying tribute to his Mexican roots, has apparently fallen off, so let’s take a look at the reason behind ‘El Nino Problema’s pullout.

All we know about Rail Rosas Jr.’s pullout

On the auspicious date of September 13, Raul Rosas Jr. was supposed to take on Rob Font, and that too in the co-main event spot. Given the current position in his career, the spot on the card and his opponent are two huge opportunities, but it seems to have slipped away from the 20-year-old Mexican-American star’s hands. That’s because there are rumors of Rosas Jr. pulling out just weeks before the event goes.

We say these are rumors because the UFC has yet to share any official notification regarding this whole situation, but there are speculations that the promotion is scrambling for a replacement for Raul Rosas Jr. Well, things were looking up for the young prospect, but freak accidents can happen anytime in the gym. That’s exactly what the rumors are, but there is no confirmation on that front either.

Well, you’d be surprised to know that in his young UFC career, Raul Rosas Jr. now has two pullouts to his name. But what’s even more surprising is that there was a pullout scare prior to last year’s Noche UFC as well. Let’s take a look at that front.

‘El Nino Problema’ almost pulled out of last year’s Noche UFC

Yes, you’ve heard it right. Last year’s Noche UFC was a one-and-done PPV event at the majestic and visually spectacular $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas. Raul Rosas Jr., who was a part of that event, almost missed the chance to make it to UFC 306 and fight Aoriqileng. Although the 20-year-old went on to secure a unanimous decision win, he revealed that he was dealing with some kind of injuries, and because of that, he was considering withdrawal as an option.

The Mexican-American star did not do that, and after winning the fight, he claimed that he was going to take some time off to nurse his injuries. “This time I had to overcome a lot of adversity, a lot of injuries. My hand is messed up… I almost decided to pull out, but I couldn’t as it was a special event,” the flyweight prospect stated during the UFC 306 post-fight presser. “So before even taking the next fight, I want to make sure my hand is OK, my foot is OK, my whole body is OK.”

via Imago April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Raul Rosas Jr. prepares to fight Christian Rodriguez in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_129 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Well, some people may be wondering if his past injury issues are still affecting Raul Rosas Jr. as he’s claimed to have officially withdrawn from the Rob Font clash. Regardless, we will have to wait for further updates on this front. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.