Why Does Diego Lopes Scratch His Neck? All About Scar From Childhood Accident

UFC fighters all have their quirks, and Diego Lopes’ is impossible to miss. For example, while Jon Jones taps his wrist and Dustin Poirier slaps his thighs, Lopes scratches his neck mid-fight—it may seem odd, yet it never breaks his focus. As a featherweight striker with championship ambitions, such small details become part of his identity and story in the cage. Looking ahead, this weekend, September 13, Lopes returns in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs. Silva (Noche UFC 3), aiming to bounce back after falling short against Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant title at UFC 314. This marks a pivotal moment: a reconnection with elite status, and perhaps a springboard toward the next title run.

Over the past few months, Diego Lopes has trained, strategized, and prepared meticulously for this moment — all set against the backdrop of Mexican Independence Week. As a result, fans are already talking: will Lopes stick to his trademark neck-scratch, or will he unveil a new twist in his octagon persona? Either way, when he steps inside the cage, everyone will lock their eyes on him, eager to see if his signature habit becomes part of UFC lore.

The childhood accident behind Diego Lopes’ neck tic

Diego Lopes has quickly made a name for himself in the UFC since his 2023 debut, and fans have been just as intrigued by one unusual habit—his constant touching of his throat during fights. Born on December 30, 1994, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, Lopes grew up in a family steeped in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He started training at seven and earned his purple belt by 16. At 17, he debuted as a professional MMA fighter in his hometown, immediately standing out as one of Brazil’s most promising prospects.

The habit that catches everyone’s eye, however, comes from a deeply personal experience. After his latest win over Dan Ige, Lopes explained it to journalists: “This goes back a long way. Actually, when I was a kid, I fell once and got caught in the steel stuff. I couldn’t get out. So I have a scar here [near the Adam’s apple]. This goes back a long time. It’s always been there. During my fights, it starts itching a little bit, so I touch it. It’s a tic I have. It’s not a problem, but it always happens in my fights.”

Despite surviving such a serious accident as a child, which was almost fatal, Lopes’ recovery was nothing short of miraculous. But why does his neck only itch once he steps inside the octagon?

How the neck s cratching appears in Diego Lopes’ fights

Diego Lopes’ signature neck scratch isn’t just a quirky habit — it’s a story of survival. While UFC 303 first hinted at the tic, it was UFC 306 that finally revealed the reason behind it. Lopes, one of the faces of Mexican UFC fandom alongside Alexa Grasso, extended his win streak to five with a dominant unanimous decision over Brian Ortega at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

From the opening bell, the Mexico-based Brazilian disrupted Ortega’s rhythm, nearly finishing him in the first round. From there, he maintained control, landing punishing strikes and ultimately securing a crucial victory. Yet despite his commanding performance, that unusual neck scratch grabbed everyone’s attention.

Fans noticed it instantly, and veteran commentator Jon Anik even called it out from the booth. Later, curious followers asked Anik about the strange habit — and his explanation hit hard. “From @TeamIridiumISA’s Jason House: Diego has a scar on his neck that itches when he sweats; that’s why he always rubs his neck. When he was a kid, he got into an accident, and one of those steel poles used to build houses sliced his neck and left a bad scar.”

Does the Tic Affect Diego Lopes’ MMA Career?

Diego Lopes faced chaos and pressure like few fighters would dare. Just 15 days out, he accepted a fight, cutting weight for a featherweight bout, only to later learn he’d face Dan Ige at lightweight. Meanwhile, his head coach scrambled to secure a last-minute US visa, ultimately landing on the day of the fight via an expensive same-day flight — yet his presence gave Lopes the confidence to step in.

The opponent switch rattled his team, who frantically studied Dan Ige’s fights on their phones during the drive to the venue. Despite the chaos, UFC brass, including Dana White and Hunter Campbell, hailed Lopes’ willingness to step in as legendary — and in the end, it paid off.

During the fight, many noticed Diego frequently scratching his chin. He later explained that he has a scar on his neck from a childhood accident. As a kid, while playing with a construction metal rod, it got stuck in his jaw. Although he removed it and tried using cotton, it became stuck due to the blood. Consequently, he developed a lifelong tic and scratches it constantly. He has attempted to eliminate it from his game to avoid creating openings, but it remains an inseparable part of him.

Looking ahead to UFC Noche 3, all eyes will be on Lopes. How do you assess his journey so far, and could the Mexican star be positioning himself for another title shot in the near future? Share your thoughts below.