Why Is Baysangur Susurkaev Fighting at UFC 319 on 3 Days Notice? Real Reason Behind Short Turnaround Revealed

The UFC 319 showdown is just hours away, with Dricus du Plessis putting his middleweight crown on the line for the third time against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. The hype has been unreal, and the stacked card has already locked fans in. But the road to fight night wasn’t smooth. Several bouts took major hits as August 16 got closer. Still, all thanks to DWCS alum Baysangur Susurkaev, the stakes remain sky-high.

The unbeaten Russian has long been part of Chimaev’s team, sharpening his craft training with some of the best fighters in the world. Because of that reason, he proved his mettle just days ago by dominating Bahraini prospect Murtaza Talha at Dana White’s Contender Series on August 12. Now, without missing a beat, he’s stepping right back into the fire to clash with Eric Nolan at UFC 319. But here’s the real question! What pushed Susurkaev into such a rapid turnaround? Let’s dive in!

Baysangur Susurkaev earns his place at UFC 319

Baisangur Susurkaev kicked off his UFC journey in dramatic fashion, stepping in on less than a week’s notice to face Talha at DWCS. That short camp didn’t slow him down one bit as he delivered a stunning first-round finish, folding his opponent with a clinical front kick (officially recorded as a TKO/‎front kick to the body) at 3:04 of Round 1. Susurkaev’s finish earned him a UFC contract and immediate praise from Dana White.

The undefeated 9-0 Russian not only secured his UFC contract in style! But also earned big praise from the boss himself. Dana admitted, “I haven’t been this excited about a guy in a very long time,” while calling the night “weird” because of the toned-down level of performances. That momentum instantly opened the door for bigger opportunities, and few expected the next one to come so fast. Dana admitted on the broadcast and in post-fight comments that Susurkaev was a standout of the night, and that momentum instantly opened the door for bigger opportunities — including a request Susurkaev himself made to be on the same card as his teammate.

X personality ZacLikesMMA broke the news that the ‘Hunter’ had been added to the UFC 319 lineup, shocking plenty of fans. But Susurkaev himself confirmed it, revealing on social media that he asked Dana White to give him just four days to prepare so he could share the card with his teammate, Khamzat Chimaev.

He wrote on his Instagram, “To everyone who was wondering what Dana and I were talking about, and why I showed 4 fingers, I asked him to give me a fight in one shot with Borz in 4 days, he agreed and then said that they are already looking for an opponent, so, tomorrow I will fly to Chicago, we will see #ufc319”

For the unversed, Susurkaev accepted his UFC contract on just three days’ notice. And now, on the fourth day, he’s already set to fight at UFC 319 on August 16 in Chicago. But that lightning-fast turnaround isn’t the only reason he landed a spot on one of the year’s most coveted cards. A wave of cancellations hit the event, and one in particular opened the door for him to step in.

Are back-to-back fight cancellations a reason for Susurkaev’s UFC debut?

Well, Dana White had lined up some banger fights outside the main card for fans to enjoy this weekend. One of those was King Green vs Diego Ferreira, set for the featured prelims. Green’s last-minute injury —he posted about not being able to walk—and the fight’s cancellation created a practical slot for a late addition, one of several card disturbances that reshuffled the schedule. Without a second thought, the promotion turned to the next best thing.

That was putting their new star, Baisangur Susurkaev, against a credible opponent, Eric Nolan, who’s also set for his UFC debut. Yes, there were other cancellations too—like Karine Silva vs J.J. Aldrich being reworked (Aldrich withdrew) and the TUF Season 33 welterweight final between Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko being postponed after Sezinando sustained an injury. The TUF final has been reported as likely to be rescheduled for a Noche UFC card.

And let’s not forget the weigh-in disruption: Bryan Battle missed weight by four pounds at the official check, and his fight with Nursulton Ruziboev was ultimately canceled — another blow to the undercard’s depth just hours before the event. So yes, UFC 319 has faced some tough setbacks. But it was the combination of Susurkaev’s DWCS performance, his public request to be fast-tracked, and the shuffle of undercard bouts that led to his addition.

So that being said, do you think Baysangur Susurkaev can keep his hype train alive? Or is he heading for a setback?