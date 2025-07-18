Why Is Joe Rogan Not at UFC 318: Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway?

As the UFC returns to New Orleans for the first time in a decade, fans anticipate an emotional night headlined by Dustin Poirier‘s final walk to the Octagon. ‘The Diamond’ will go one-on-one against longtime foe Max Holloway in a BMF title fight at UFC 318, marking the end of an era. While anticipation is high for the action inside the cage, fans have noted the absence of a familiar voice on the broadcast, and the voice is that of Joe Rogan.

Rogan is a staple of the UFC’s domestic pay-per-view commentary team, but will not be calling the fights this Saturday. Why not? Given the prominence of the occasion, the UFC commentator’s absence has sparked conversation and even led one former fighter to put forward a fascinating theory. So, what is the theory and the motive behind the absence? Let’s find out!

Reason Behind Joe Rogan’s Absence from UFC 318

It was announced early in fight week that Joe Rogan will not be joining Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier on commentary at UFC 318. For many, the news came as a surprise. Poirier’s swan song in his home state is exactly the kind of situation Rogan is typically at the heart of. Despite the fact that this is a domestic pay-per-view, he is stepping away for the first time since UFC 271 in 2022.

There has been no formal explanation, and the JRE host has no other stand-up tour dates scheduled around July 19. That has sparked suspicion, with one former fighter, ex-Strikeforce champ Josh Thomson, offering a theory. Thomson wrote on X, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Joe is there to watch Dustin fight one last time with his boy Theo (Von). Actually enjoy watching one of the greatest fighters ever wrap up his career with his friends.” Well, the theory is not that far-fetched, to be honest.

Rogan and comedian Theo Von are known to be friends, and Von is a proud Louisianan who has recently gained notoriety as one of the most ardent celebrity MMA fans. He was spotted cageside at UFC 317 and is expected to be present again this weekend. So, while Rogan won’t be heard calling the action, there’s a high possibility he’ll still be in the building, enjoying the evening as a fan and friend.

Who is replacing Joe Rogan at UFC 318? Full commentary team

With Rogan stepping away, the UFC broadcast booth will undergo a little reshuffling. Former UFC lightweight and respected analyst Paul Felder will replace Rogan and join the trio alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. Felder is no stranger to big moments, and his experience inside the Octagon provides valuable insights.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Cortez vs Gatto, May 7, 2022 Phoenix, Arizona, USA UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 07.05.2022 16:47:32, 18687977, UFC, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 18687977

Heidi Androl will handle in-arena duties, and Brendan Fitzgerald will host the pre- and post-fight desks. He’ll be joined by Chael Sonnen, Louisiana’s Alan Jouban, and recently retired light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith for a well-rounded blend of analysis and regional connections.

Even without Joe Rogan, the broadcast is stacked with what promises to be a spectacular card. As Dustin Poirier bids farewell in front of a hometown audience, the UFC has formed a squad to salute his legacy, even if one iconic voice takes a backseat this time.