Khamzat Chimaev’s Nickname ‘Borz’ Meaning & Its Chechen Connection

In the UFC, a fighter’s nickname isn’t just a catchy tag—it’s a badge of identity, a war cry that echoes their essence. For Khamzat Chimaev, ‘Borz’ is all of that and more.

The name is rooted in his homeland of Chechnya, carrying a mix of pride, tradition, and a little mystery. But what does it really mean? And why has it stuck with him, from his scrappy early days to his relentless charge toward UFC gold? Let’s uncover the details.

Why is Khamzat Chimaev called ‘Borz’?

Chimaev’s nickname is proof that he is still deeply connected to his native place. The word ‘Borz’ directly translates to ‘wolf’ in Chechen, the language of Chimaev’s homeland, Chechnya. In Chechen culture, the wolf represents bravery, strength, and loyalty. It is also the region’s national animal.

Fight fans may agree that several characteristics of a wolf are reflected in Chimaev’s combat style. He dominates his opponents with his wrestling and striking prowess in the octagon. And much like wolves, Chimaev is always on the prowl to ‘k**l somebody’ as he puts it.

However, the middleweight title contender didn’t pick the name himself. “First my brother give me that name,” he once revealed. “It’s not for me but Wolf is traditional thing for my country, Chechen young guys, call them, you know, Borz… is like tough man. I like the animal, how he is doing his life as well, wolf.”

It’s not hard to see why the name fits. Step into the Octagon with Chimaev, and you’re stepping into the wolf’s territory. However, in his homeland, the ‘wolf’ is a symbol for a lot more!

What is Borz’s significance in Chechnya?

Khamzat Chimaev was born in the year 1994. It was the same year in which Russia invaded his homeland of Chechnya. This also led to the formation of various armed Chechen militias to resist the Russian army. ‘Borz’ is also the name for all the improvised submachine guns that were produced in Chechnya between 1992 and 1999.

These weapons were used by the Chechen rebels during the First and Second Chechen Wars against the Russian forces. However, looking at the fact that Chimaev’s nickname was given by his brother, it’s hard to imagine that he had the ‘Borz’ guns in the back of his mind while naming Chimaev.

Now, ‘Borz’ is hunting bigger prey. Chimaev will face UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 for the South African’s title. The fight is for more than a belt; it presents a chance for him to cement his name among the greats. And if history is any guide, the wolf won’t be satisfied until he’s at the very top of the food chain!