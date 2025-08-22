brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Why Is Lone’er Kavanagh on Joe Rogan’s Radar? Undefeated UFC Prospect’s Connection With Conor McGregor Coach Explained

ByIshan yadav

Aug 22, 2025 | 1:23 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

The UFC has seen its share of hungry, young contenders, but few match the promise of 26-year-old Lone’er Kavanagh. After earning his UFC spot by winning DWCS 8.1, he quickly drew attention, and since his debut in 2024, analysts and fans have earmarked him as a future star from the moment he stepped into the Octagon. Moreover, having already fought under the UFC banner, Kavanagh has turned heads with his sharp fight IQ and composure beyond his years, impressing fans, analysts, and even Joe Rogan.

Now, venturing into the deeper waters of the 125-pound division, Lone’er Kavanagh is preparing to take on more seasoned opponents. In fact, many observers are already drawing parallels to a young Conor McGregor, who, at his peak, dominated the division under the guidance of SBG Ireland. Naturally, one question lingers: is Lone’er connected to the legendary coach John Kavanagh?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Is Lone’er Kavanagh related to Conor McGregor’s coach?

John Kavanagh commands respect as one of Irish MMA’s most influential coaches, having steered Conor McGregor to global superstardom. He founded Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Ireland in Dublin and has cultivated elite talent, including fighters like Gunnar Nelson. With his strategic insight and talent-development skills, Kavanagh has earned acclaim as one of the sport’s premier tactical minds.

View this post on Instagram

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

In contrast, Lone’er Kavanagh fights under the British-Chinese banner, born in England with Chinese-Irish heritage. Despite sharing the surname, he has no familial connection to John Kavanagh—the similarity is purely coincidental. Furthermore, neither John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor, nor any prominent Irish MMA figure has supported Kavanagh’s career. The 26-year-old has built his reputation entirely within the English MMA circuit, never training or competing in Ireland.

AD

Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria spot UFC potential in rising star Lone’er Kavanagh

Although there is no familial link between John Kavanagh and Lone’er Kavanagh, their journeys share a striking parallel. Just as Cage Warriors launched Conor McGregor into the UFC spotlight, the promotion also played a pivotal role in propelling the Brit’s career. During his brief but impactful run in the British Cage Warriors, Lone’er Kavanagher racked up six victories, thereby catching the attention of elite fighters and analysts alike, including Ilia Topuria.

Top Stories

1

Who’s Next for Dricus Du Plessis After UFC 319 Loss? 3 Fights Dana White Can Make

2

Dana White’s $7.7B Deal Brings Former 2-Division UFC Champ Out of Retirement

3

Sean Strickland Crosses Line With Khamzat Chimaev as He Caves to NSAC’s Demand Amid Suspension

4

Israel Adesanya Defends Ex-Girlfriend as $500K Drama Rocks His Personal Life

5

After Tracy Cortez Breakup, Brian Ortega Shares Emotional Confession on His Wife and Kids

In fact, speaking on Joe Rogan’s platform, Topuria remarked, “There’s a guy coming up at 125. He fought in the last PPV in London. His last name is Kavanagh, in the 125. He’s going to be a problem in that division. He’s a very skilful fighter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

Is Lone’er Kavanagh the next Conor McGregor, or is the comparison too soon to make?

Have an interesting take?

Indeed, Lone’er Kavanagh is emerging as one of the UFC’s most promising prospects in the flyweight division, which is currently led by Alexandre Pantoja, who has vanquished every challenger for his title. The Chinese-Brit’s recent victories over seasoned veterans Felipe dos Santos and Jose Ochoa have only heightened anticipation, earning widespread praise from analysts and insiders who see him as a major contender in the division.

Looking ahead, tomorrow at UFC Shanghai, Kavanagh steps back into the Octagon to face seasoned veteran Charles Johnson at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium on the prelims card. Meanwhile, buzz around the matchup is electric, as fans and insiders alike are eager to see whether the young flyweight can live up to the growing reputation he has earned from respected voices such as Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Lone’er Kavanagh the next Conor McGregor, or is the comparison too soon to make?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved