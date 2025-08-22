Why Is Lone’er Kavanagh on Joe Rogan’s Radar? Undefeated UFC Prospect’s Connection With Conor McGregor Coach Explained

The UFC has seen its share of hungry, young contenders, but few match the promise of 26-year-old Lone’er Kavanagh. After earning his UFC spot by winning DWCS 8.1, he quickly drew attention, and since his debut in 2024, analysts and fans have earmarked him as a future star from the moment he stepped into the Octagon. Moreover, having already fought under the UFC banner, Kavanagh has turned heads with his sharp fight IQ and composure beyond his years, impressing fans, analysts, and even Joe Rogan.

Now, venturing into the deeper waters of the 125-pound division, Lone’er Kavanagh is preparing to take on more seasoned opponents. In fact, many observers are already drawing parallels to a young Conor McGregor, who, at his peak, dominated the division under the guidance of SBG Ireland. Naturally, one question lingers: is Lone’er connected to the legendary coach John Kavanagh?

Is Lone’er Kavanagh related to Conor McGregor’s coach?

John Kavanagh commands respect as one of Irish MMA’s most influential coaches, having steered Conor McGregor to global superstardom. He founded Straight Blast Gym (SBG) Ireland in Dublin and has cultivated elite talent, including fighters like Gunnar Nelson. With his strategic insight and talent-development skills, Kavanagh has earned acclaim as one of the sport’s premier tactical minds.

In contrast, Lone’er Kavanagh fights under the British-Chinese banner, born in England with Chinese-Irish heritage. Despite sharing the surname, he has no familial connection to John Kavanagh—the similarity is purely coincidental. Furthermore, neither John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor, nor any prominent Irish MMA figure has supported Kavanagh’s career. The 26-year-old has built his reputation entirely within the English MMA circuit, never training or competing in Ireland.

Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria spot UFC potential in rising star Lone’er Kavanagh

Although there is no familial link between John Kavanagh and Lone’er Kavanagh, their journeys share a striking parallel. Just as Cage Warriors launched Conor McGregor into the UFC spotlight, the promotion also played a pivotal role in propelling the Brit’s career. During his brief but impactful run in the British Cage Warriors, Lone’er Kavanagher racked up six victories, thereby catching the attention of elite fighters and analysts alike, including Ilia Topuria.

In fact, speaking on Joe Rogan’s platform, Topuria remarked, “There’s a guy coming up at 125. He fought in the last PPV in London. His last name is Kavanagh, in the 125. He’s going to be a problem in that division. He’s a very skilful fighter.”

Indeed, Lone’er Kavanagh is emerging as one of the UFC’s most promising prospects in the flyweight division, which is currently led by Alexandre Pantoja, who has vanquished every challenger for his title. The Chinese-Brit’s recent victories over seasoned veterans Felipe dos Santos and Jose Ochoa have only heightened anticipation, earning widespread praise from analysts and insiders who see him as a major contender in the division.

Looking ahead, tomorrow at UFC Shanghai, Kavanagh steps back into the Octagon to face seasoned veteran Charles Johnson at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium on the prelims card. Meanwhile, buzz around the matchup is electric, as fans and insiders alike are eager to see whether the young flyweight can live up to the growing reputation he has earned from respected voices such as Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria.