Why Was BKFC’s Pat Sullivan Handcuffed? Truth Behind Viral Moment at Conor McGregor’s Promotion

Conor McGregor and chaos go hand in hand. Ever since becoming a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the former UFC champion has embraced the madness that comes with promoting combat sports. The latest installment in the fight promotion he partly owns brought fireworks before fists were even thrown, and this time, it came in the form of handcuffs.

At the weigh-ins for BKFC Fight Night Philly, Pat Sullivan, a blue-collar brawler and hometown favorite, stepped on the scale, then casually had himself restrained in handcuffs before squaring off with his opponent, Austin Peterson. It was equal parts bizarre and brilliant. But why did it happen?

The clip of the entire scene was shared on Instagram by the BKFC’s official account with the caption, “That’s a first for me! @TeamIrishman restrained in handcuffs at his face off!”

And the video? It shows Sullivan walking off the scale, where someone, likely a teammate or friend, snaps the cuffs on before the staredown begins. But this wasn’t just a stunt for social media. It might have been a strategic move, because Sullivan’s last weigh-in didn’t go so smoothly.

Let’s rewind to his fight against Kaine Tomlinson Jr. earlier this year. Tensions flared at the ceremonial weigh-in, where Sullivan shoved Tomlinson during the face-off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKFC (@bareknucklefc)

That act forced Conor McGregor, BKFC founder David Feldman, and security to jump in and separate the fighters. It was wild. And that energy spilled into the fight itself, but sadly, not in Sullivan’s favor.

Tomlinson wasted no time in shutting down the Philly crowd. In just 37 seconds, he detonated an overhand right on Sullivan’s jaw. The impact was brutal. Sullivan collapsed, bounced off the bottom rope, and lay motionless. Medics rushed in as Sullivan slowly regained consciousness. As he sat on the stool, dazed, he reportedly asked his coaches what had just happened.

So, was this handcuff stunt a clever attempt to avoid another scuffle? Possibly, but it clearly left an impression.

However, this isn’t the first time BKFC weigh-ins have gone off the rails, and while Conor McGregor wasn’t on the stage this time, he’s been there for some of the wildest moments ever seen in combat sports!

Conor McGregor and BKFC’s list of bizarre weigh-ins continues to grow with Pat Sullivan’s viral hand-cuff stunt

Take BKFC 76 for example. Just before Mariya Agapova was set to throw hands with Jessica Eye, she decided to lead with her lips. During the ceremonial face-off, Agapova leaned in and planted a quick kiss on Eye, uninvited. The stunned UFC veteran shoved her away as cameras clicked and the crowd buzzed. It was awkward, unexpected, and very on-brand for BKFC.

At BKFC 72 in April, the tension boiled over again. This time it was Hannah Rankin versus Jessica Borga for the inaugural women’s featherweight belt. As the two squared off under the desert sun, Rankin placed her fist right on Borga’s jaw. The American didn’t flinch, and she fired back with a clean right hand.

Conor McGregor, holding the BKFC belt and basking in his promoter role, immediately stepped between the fighters. BKFC founder David Feldman rushed in too, visibly frustrated.

But that wasn’t even the wildest moment. Back in October 2024, one of McGregor’s own fighters tried to headbutt his opponent during a weigh-in. Security jumped in, but not before a full-blown brawl erupted. And if that wasn’t enough, BKFC 70 saw Steve Herelius swing a set of scales at Leonardo Perdomo, yes, actual scales.

Whether it’s a kiss, a punch, or a pair of flying scales, BKFC weigh-ins never fail to deliver drama, and Pat Sullivan’s handcuff stunt is just the latest chapter in that unpredictable playbook. As such, one thing’s certain: under Conor McGregor’s watch, BKFC continues to blur the line between combat and spectacle!