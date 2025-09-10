Why Was Diego Lopes Suspended? UFC Noche Star’s Inury Update and More

The clash between Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 was billed as a showcase of the featherweight division’s future. Leading up to the event, Diego Lopes was one of the hottest names in the featherweight division. His back-to-back wins over Dan Ige and Brian Ortega cemented his stance for a title shot. However, the show turned into one of the most punishing battles of the year for the Brazilian fighter. Volkanovski was in prime form, reminding everyone that he was the featherweight champion. And Diego Lopes? Well, he was stamped with an indefinite suspension.

At first glance after the fight, Lopes didn’t seem to have sustained any significant damage. But it was Volkanovski he went against, who put an absolute pace on him. So, what was the suspension all about? Did that mean the Australian champ severely injured him?

Diego Lopes suspended indefinitely after UFC 314

In the fight, the Brazilian landed only 63 out of 194 significant strikes, while absorbing 158 out of 259 significant strikes from Volkanovski. It wasn’t just a bout between fighters aspiring to claim the then-vacant featherweight title it was a battle between the old generation and the new wave of UFC fighters. And after losing the intricate battle against the Australian champion, Lopes faced an indefinite medical suspension.

The Florida Athletic Commission usually suspends the fighters who’ve sustained severe injuries. And even if Lopes looked visibly fine, the battering he received from Volkanovski was enough to convince the Commission to necessitate a doctor’s clearance before the Brazilian’s return to the Octagon. Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski was given a 45-day layoff. In case you’re wondering, the exact injuries that Diego Lopes sustained are still unknown, because of the medical disclosure laws in Florida.

Now, the 30-year-old is all set to make his return, after being medically cleared. He’s gearing up to fight the boogeyman of the featherweight division, Jean Silva, at Noche UFC. There’s only one hiccup to this story. While the Florida Athletic Commission had him suspended, the fighting community believes that it was likely because of the injuries he might have sustained. But were his injuries that bad, or was he even injured in the first place? Let’s hear it from Lopes himself.

Diego Lopes addresses fake injury rumors

Apparently, the talk of the Volkanovski fight doing a solid number on Diego Lopes in terms of injuries turned out to be fake news. Lopes later took to X and shared his confusion regarding the injury talks. Back in June, before the fights for Noche UFC were announced, Lopes wrote, “Fight confirmed?? Injury?? What have I missed? Can someone tell me?” Addressing the talks about his injury, he stated, “Because I’ve seen a lot of people say that I had a fight and that I’m going to leave due to injury 🤣🤣. Apparently, the reporters already know more than the fighter himself 🤣🤣.”

Lopes’ post was the clarification that medical suspension does not always indicate a serious injury. Athletic commissions often issue them as a standard safeguard after grueling bouts, particularly when fighters endure high strike counts. In Lopes’s case, the indefinite suspension was simply a way to ensure he underwent thorough evaluations before stepping back into the Octagon.

Now that the 30-year-old Brazilian is all cleared and getting ready to face Jean Silva at Noche UFC, we can definitely expect things to get a lot more interesting. But do let us know what you think of the #2 featherweight’s suspension. Do you think he can secure a win over Silva this Saturday night?