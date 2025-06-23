Why Was Jon Jones Issued a Criminal Summons in Albuquerque?

Dana White surprised the world with his recent announcement at the UFC Baku post-fight presser that Jon Jones had retired from the UFC. The heavyweight division is now set for a major shake-up, as Tom Aspinall has officially become the champion. ‘Bones’ also took to X, sharing a heartfelt message about stepping away from the sport. However, just as he closes one chapter, legal trouble once again comes knocking at his door.

After more than ten years of fighting for the UFC, the former heavyweight champion announced that he was done. Soon after, another news story began to flare. It showed that Jones had been in an automobile accident, which had some bad news and a pattern that was similar to his earlier legal problems. Let’s have a look at what this case is about.

What the criminal summons actually says

So, Jon Jones’ latest legal trouble stems from a car crash that took place on February 24 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A woman involved in the incident alleged that the former UFC champ was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. According to reports from the Albuquerque Journal, the woman was found in the passenger seat, highly intoxicated. She also revealed that she had called Jones after the crash.

Police also attempted to speak with the man, who was believed to be Jon Jones, at the scene. It was revealed that the man made “allusions to violence” and never actually confirmed his identity. As a result, police decided to follow up and reach out to Jones a few days later.

The former heavyweight champion told police that he had found the woman in the car earlier that day and confirmed she was under the influence of intoxicants. He also claimed that she called him after the crash and handed the phone to someone else. According to Jones, that person “immediately opened the conversation with unprofessional language,” which led him to question the legitimacy of the individual’s claims.

The woman in question told police that the last thing she remembered was finding herself in the passenger seat, with Jones allegedly driving the vehicle. According to MMA Fighting, court documents revealed that Jones was officially charged with a misdemeanor (with no great bodily harm or death involved) on June 17 and is now required to appear in court for a bond arraignment on June 24 (some reports say July 24).

For the uninitiated, a bond arraignment is a legal proceeding where the accused, in this case, Jon Jones, formally appears before the court and is informed of the charges. It also involves setting bond conditions, ensuring the accused returns for future hearings. Jones is scheduled to appear before the Albuquerque Metropolitan Court on June 24th at 10:30 AM, where proceedings will begin regarding the alleged misdemeanor charge.

That’s where Jon Jones’ recent legal case currently stands. But in other news, the former 2-weight UFC champion dropped a bombshell this week—something that took the MMA community, including head honcho Dana White, by surprise. Let’s take a closer look.

Jon Jones announces retirement

This latest legal issue took the spotlight—yes. But another big development involving Jones rocked the community. The former 2-weight UFC champion announced his retirement, first through Dana White at the UFC Baku post-fight presser, and then through his social media. What Aspinall predicted many weeks back has come to fruition—that Jones is indeed retired and would not oblige him for the title unification bout.

While MMA fans are sad to see that fight not pan out, they’re at least glad that the weight class is unclogged, and that we can finally move forward with the heavyweight division. After months of “will he, won’t he”, keeping Aspinall frustrated, and on his toes—Jon Jones has walked away from the sport. Legal issues and PED accusations aside, Jon Jones was the most dominant athlete in the history of the promotion (or even the sport). After 17 years, 28 wins, and a loss that barely counts (in a fight that he was winning), it’s difficult to see anyone replicate what Jones did in the sport. 17 years, 17 title fights, all wins (despite some discrepancies)—virtually unheard of, in MMA.

At 38 years old, Jon Jones’ post-fighting life has just begun, and there’s much to figure out. Co-owning a fight promotion, acting stints, and advocating for subsidized healthcare—it looks like ‘Bones’ has his hands full. We just have to wait and see what the ‘greatest fighter of all time’ does with his time outside of fighting.