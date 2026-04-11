Why Was Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira Cancelled at UFC 327 and What Happens Next?

When the UFC initially announced the UFC 327 card, fans were excited to see two title fights on the same night. Alongside Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg’s light heavyweight title bout, Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira’s 125 lbs championship bout was the perfect co-main event. But just before the event at Kaseya Center Arena, the UFC cancelled the flyweight showdown. Why?

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Since we’re only hours away from witnessing the UFC 327 card in its full glory, let’s take a look at why the UFC cancelled the co-main event fight between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira.

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Why Did Joshua Van Pull Out of the UFC 327 Title Fight Against Tatsuro Taira?

Ahead of his first title defense at UFC 327, Joshua Van suffered an undisclosed injury that ruled him out of the fight against Tatsuro Taira. Neither the UFC nor Van’s team made the details of the injury public. However, it’s possible Van sustained the injury during the training camp.

After the flyweight championship co-main event at UFC 327 collapsed, UFC promoted Paulo Costa vs Azamat Murzakanov to the co-headliner spot. To be fair, that was definitely a well-thought-out move, but where does that leave the highly anticipated Van vs Taira flyweight showdown?

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Has the Fight Been Rescheduled? When Is the Rescheduled Fight of Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira?

With little detail surrounding the Burmese fighter’s injury and recovery, fans believed they would have to wait a long time before seeing Van defend his belt. However, during UFC Vegas 115’s broadcast, the UFC surprisingly revealed that they rescheduled Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira for UFC 328.



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Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland’s middleweight title fight will headline the event. So, the flyweight title showdown will serve as the New Jersey card’s new co-main event.

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“Due to injury with UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van, his co-main event bout with Tatsuro Taira has been moved to UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland on Saturday, May 9 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey,” the UFC posted on their X account.

Besides the main events, the card has some great fights lined up. Heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes-Acosta will clash, and the fight has title implications as the winner could be next in line for a shot. Plus, Sean Brady is fighting Joaquin Buckley in New Jersey, with both guys looking to get back in the win column after recent losses.

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Furthermore, the UFC has also set up a clash between two veterans on the main card, as King Green (34-17-1) welcomes Jeremy Stephens (29-22) in what is truly a showdown, with a combined total of 103 pro MMA bouts between them.

So, with all those high-stakes fights, Van vs Taira’s addition to UFC 328 has only amplified the card even further. That said, as fans and broadcasters gear up for the night in New Jersey, what does this fight mean for the two marquee UFC fighters?

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Why Does This Fight Matter So Much, and What Is at Stake for Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira?

Following Alexandre Pantoja’s elbow break at UFC 323, the UFC crowned Joshua Van the new king of flyweights. Though the 125ers entered a new era, there wasn’t much clarity around what the next move would be. Would Van wait for Pantoja’s comeback? As fans debated the possible dynamics, Dana White, at the post-fight presser, made it clear that the Burmese-Texan fighter would be defending his belt to keep the ball rolling in the 125 lbs division.

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Joshua Van was definitely ready to put his belt on the line against a top contender while eyeing a rematch against Pantoja, showing his commitment as an active champion. So far, the 24-year-old champ has stepped up for the UFC. On just three weeks’ notice, Van stepped in to fight Brandon Royval last year. With that in mind, he would want to keep his image as an active champion at UFC 328.

On the other hand, Tatsuro Taira is also coming off defeating Brandon Moreno at UFC 323, proving himself as the top contender. In that case, the Japanese sensation would like to see his dream run finally achieve the 125 lbs gold. However, other than the championship contention, there are some significant records on the line as well.

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For the first time in UFC history, two male fighters of Asian origin will collide for a UFC championship at UFC 328. As we know, Joshua Van has already made Myanmar proud by winning the belt. But there hasn’t been a Japanese champion in the promotion’s history. Last time, Kai Asakura from Japan tried to beat the former champ Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 310. Yet, ‘The Cannibal’s’ grappling skills became too much for Asakura to handle as he lost via rear-naked choke submission.

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With that in mind, on May 9, Tatsuro Taira will have the chance to avenge his compatriot’s loss and bring a belt to the Land of the Rising Sun. With all those factors intact, the fight is looking more high-stakes than ever. That said, who do you think will win the flyweight showdown?