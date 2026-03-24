“Why Waste Everyone’s Time?”: Dana White & Co. Pressed Over Jon Jones UFC White House Debacle

The UFC’s White House card was supposed to be historic. Jon Jones says he was ready, and negotiations happened. He says there was money on the table, reportedly over $15 million, but not enough to get him to commit. Meanwhile, UFC boss Dana White has taken a hard stance, repeatedly insisting Jones was “never” in consideration for the June 14 event. That disconnect has left fans trying to piece together the truth.

Because when you’re talking about a fighter widely considered the greatest ever and a card built for global attention, the absence isn’t just noticeable, it raises questions. And now, those questions are being asked out loud as Ariel Helwani didn’t dance around it.

“So if we are to believe Dana White right now, are you telling me that they went out, they negotiated with people, because Jon’s numbers, everything he’s saying, I’ve heard as well from multiple sources,” Helwani shared in a YouTube video. “Only to not actually be serious about putting him on the card. So why the hell were they negotiating? Why were they talking to his lawyer? Why were they talking to his team? Why were they even getting into numbers at all? Like, why even call the guy if he was never going to be on the card?”

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“Which, to be fair to Dana, he has been saying that from the beginning. Why were other members, Hunter Campbell, of his team speaking to members of John’s team? Negotiating, talking numbers, talking interest, if he was never ultimately going to make it, like, why waste everyone’s time? That makes no sense to me.”

Helwani suggested the UFC likely explored bringing Jon Jones and possibly even Conor McGregor onto the White House card, but always had a financial limit they weren’t willing to cross. In his view, the promotion didn’t outright reject the idea; they just weren’t prepared to meet the kind of payday Jon Jones was asking for, reportedly north of $15 million.

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He also argued that high-level executives like Hunter Campbell wouldn’t be negotiating, speaking to teams, and discussing numbers unless there was real interest. But once talks hit a ceiling, the narrative shifted publicly to “he was never going to be on the card” as a way to protect the promotion’s image.

Helwani’s takeaway is simple: the UFC likely wanted Jones, just not at that price. When the deal couldn’t be reached, they pivoted to other fights, while maintaining a stance that avoids admitting negotiations broke down or, as he put it, “but Jon is calling their bluff.”

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The White House card already carries expectations beyond a normal event. It’s tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States, set on the South Lawn, and meant to showcase the sport at its highest level. Yet, the final lineup, being headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane, has drawn mixed reactions. Solid fights, no doubt. But missing that one crossover, legacy-defining name.

And that’s where Jon Jones comes in. Whether you believe Dana White or Ariel Helwani, one thing is clear: his absence has become part of the story. Not just who’s fighting, but who isn’t. In fact, ‘Bones’ has now indicated that he might be taking on a promotional role for a bare-knuckle event soon!

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Jon Jones announces his foray into bare-knuckle boxing amidst UFC feud

Instead of waiting around for clarity, Jon Jones is already moving in a different direction, and that says a lot about where things stand right now. The former heavyweight champion won’t be fighting, but he’s stepping into a new role as an ambassador for IBA Bare Knuckle in Russia. It’s a noticeable shift. After all, just a few weeks ago, he was pushing for a headline spot on one of the UFC’s biggest cards of all time.

“This is MMA legend Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, and I am excited to announce my new partnership as an ambassador for IBA Bare Knuckle”, Jon Jones said in a statement on social media. “My first event with the company is going to be in St Petersburg on March 28. I’m super excited to see you all there, and let’s have a show time.”

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On the surface, it’s just a business move. Fighters explore opportunities outside the cage all the time. But the timing matters. Because technically, he’s still under UFC contract. A return isn’t off the table. But the longer this plays out, the more it feels like both sides are drifting.

So where does that leave everything? Somewhere in the middle. Because Dana White is sticking to his version that Jon Jones was never part of the plan. Ariel Helwani is pushing the opposite, that conversations happened, numbers were discussed, and the deal simply didn’t get done. And Jones himself? He’s made it clear he was willing, just not at that price. That gap is now the crux of the story.