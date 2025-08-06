Wife Amy Askren Issues Major Career Update as Ben Recovers From Surgery

As Ben Askren continues his tough recovery from a life-threatening health crisis, his wife, Amy Askren, has provided a rare and encouraging update, not only on their personal life but also on her professional journey. Amy stated in a touching social media update that, despite the drama and uncertainty surrounding Ben’s condition this summer, her real estate career has not only survived but prospered, thanks to the support of her team and clients.

Amy, who works with Brian Widenski at Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty, recently closed on a beautifully remodeled home in Delafield, Wisconsin. The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home sold for $715,000. In her Instagram story, Amy thanked her brokerage and congratulated her current partner for handling active transactions so easily while her family concentrated on Ben Askren’s recovery. She wrote, “I still have a job! They have been incredible in supporting us this summer and keeping things smooth and breezy in active transactions.”

Askren further added, “Right now I have an incredible partner assisting my clients while out family is focusing on Ben’s healing. If you’re looking to buy or sell in SE Wisconsin, reach out to me or @lakecountry.brian.” Well, fans of ‘Funky’ would be glad to see the update, as it’s a clear sign that while chaos may have gripped their personal lives, her career remained anchored. And it wasn’t just a symbolic sale, as Amy Askren probably earned around $6,250 on the transaction.

Based on a usual 5% commission, the total compensation would be around $35,750, divided between buyer and seller agents. After a further split between Amy and her co-agent, as well as the usual brokerage share, her final take-home pay provides both a financial boost and validation of her efforts. In a summer full of emotional highs and lows, this quiet professional win was significant for the Askrens.

Meanwhile, Ben Askren’s position remains hopeful as well. The former UFC fighter spent 59 days in the hospital, had a double lung transplant, and flatlined several times before being stabilized. But being the warrior that he is, he fought it all with a true heart and is relearning to walk again.

Real estate may not always make headlines like MMA, but for Asrken, it has provided a source of stability and community in a time when everything else was in a state of flux. Her gratitude, which is clear in every word of her message, refers to a greater truth: sometimes it’s the hard work behind the scenes that deserves to be recognized.

However, it is worth noting that while Amy is thankful to her employers, Ben Askren’s former boss, Dana White, is receiving flak online as the fighter struggled to pay his medical bills despite being a top fighter in the UFC CEO’s promotion.

Oscar De La Hoya goes off on Dana White for failing to help Amy and Ben Askren

As Amy Askren discreetly handled her real estate business while caring for her healing husband, many fans turned their focus to the UFC. Questions quickly surfaced regarding how someone like Ben Askren, once a big name in the promotion, could be struggling with medical bills. To make matters worse for Dana White, the criticism found a loud voice in his longtime rival, Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya did not hold back. “The latest heartbreaking example is Ben Askren,” he said, referring to the fighter’s need for a double lung transplant. “They don’t give a f— about fighters or putting their lives on the line. They care about their bottom line.” With the UFC CEO about to launch TKO Boxing, De La Hoya took the opportunity to highlight what he deemed a broken model.

However, White pushed back. Following UFC Nashville, he announced that he had personally donated to the Askren family. “We reached out to his wife as soon as we heard,” he told the media. “If there’s anything else they need, we’re here.” Still, with De La Hoya keeping the spotlight on and fans paying close attention, the issue over how the UFC treats its former fighters is unlikely to go away anytime soon.