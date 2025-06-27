Wife Amy Issues Emotional Note as Hartland Honors Ben Askren Amid Transplant Wait

Ben Askren was meant to lead Hartland’s hometown parade this weekend. Instead, the town will march without him. Yet, even as the former UFC star and wrestler fights the biggest battle of his life, his community refuses to let him do it alone.

The 40-year-old is currently still in the hospital, waiting for a lung transplant. His wife, Amy, recently confirmed that he’s finally on the transplant list. But even as the road ahead remains uncertain, signs of hope are breaking through. So, how does a town honor one of its toughest fighters when he can’t stand beside them?

According to a post on Facebook by Brian L. Widenski, “This Sunday is Hartland’s Hometown Parade. Ben Askren is the Grand Marshall. He is currently hospitalized, awaiting a life-saving lung transplant. Friends, family, and athletes of Askren Wrestling Academy and the wrestling community will be walking in the parade in his honor.”

The ‘Grand Marshall’ might not be physically present, but his spirit? Unmissable. Amy Askren also shared her gratitude for the outpouring of support as she wrote, “Hartland had picked Ben to be the Grand Marshall of the parade on Sunday, but Askren Wrestling Academy and close friends will be walking in his honor. So thankful for every one of you.”

Her comments come at a time when Ben Askren’s story has finally taken a turn for the better. ‘Funky’ was hospitalized weeks ago after a severe bout of pneumonia. By June 17, he was sedated and on a ventilator. The fighting community, UFC fans, and wrestlers rallied behind him. Amidst the outpouring of support of concern, Amy recently revealed that there’s a flicker of light on the horizon. How?

In the latest update about his situation, Amy Askren wrote, “Yesterday he kept mouthing something for a while and we finally figured out he was saying coffee! (He cant have it yet lol) What a huge relief to see him asking for something so normal.” She emphasized that Askren is experiencing “more periods of awareness,” even if full communication is still weeks away.

As Hartland walks the parade route this Sunday, the community isn’t just honoring a fighter. They’re standing beside a father, a mentor, and a friend in his time of need. As Amy wrote, “We are also so thankful for the amazing community we have, from close friends, friends we haven’t talked to in 20+ years, to strangers who have reached out to share their similar stories or pray. Thank you.”

But it’s not just friends who are coming out to show their support for one of the most beloved figures in the combat sports world. For Jake Paul, the news of Ben Askren’s condition struck a surprising emotional chord.

Jake Paul lays the past to rest as he comes out with a heartwarming message for Ben Askren

The two once stood across from each other in a ring, trading punches in one of the most talked-about crossover bouts in recent memory. But now, with Askren in a hospital bed fighting for his life, Jake Paul isn’t throwing jabs, he’s sending prayers.

In a statement made to the media ahead of his boxing match with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this weekend, Paul shared, “My prayers go out to him. I feel sorry for his family, I can’t imagine what they’re going through. ”

It was a rare moment of vulnerability from the brash internet star. Known more for his trash talk than tenderness, Paul shifted gears as he addressed the gravity of the situation by stating, “I just hope that he can recover because there’s so much more to life besides fighting and careers. I’m wishing him the best and I’m here if they need any support.”

Paul and Askren may have once been opponents, but this moment shows something more powerful than punches, compassion. Their shared history, once defined by pay-per-view numbers and viral headlines, has shifted into something much more human. From the streets of Hartland to the spotlight of fight week pressers, support is pouring in. His wife stands strong by his side. His community walks for him. And even a former rival like Jake Paul sets aside the past to offer prayers and hope.