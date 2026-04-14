Wild UFC 327 Controversy Helps Fan Turn $500 Into $252,000 in Minutes

UFC 327 may be over, but it continues to spark controversy. One of the biggest talking points, in fact, came from the lightweight clash between Chris Padilla and MarQuel Mederos. Bruce Buffer initially announced Padilla as the winner by majority decision. However, the promotion quickly identified the error. Then, within minutes, officials corrected the result and confirmed the fight was actually a draw. The sudden reversal left Padilla heartbroken. Still, one fan, in fact, turned the chaos into a massive payday, flipping $500 into $252K.

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At first, the situation shocked observers, but the real action unfolded on Polymarket, the UFC’s official prediction market partner. During UFC 327, a sharp bettor operating under the pseudonym “Jesuschristisgood” relied on raw data and showed how numbers could beat the broadcast narrative.

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He capitalized on the information gap by identifying the scorecard mistake even before officials announced the corrected result. This became a “technical inefficiency.” At one stage, Padilla’s win probability climbed to 99.9%. However, once the UFC updated the official result, those shares dropped sharply to around 50%, generating a return close to 50,000%.

However, after this sudden and rapid shift on Polymarket, the market reacted faster than ever. On the platform side, Polymarket defended its system and argued that it functioned as a “truth machine” that adjusted automatically through supply and demand.

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It marked one of those rare “blue incidents” that even Dana White and Co. did not expect when they signed an agreement with Polymarket last November to “unlock” extra dimensions and expand the UFC’s approach to betting markets.

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The UFC’s primary motive behind partnering with Polymarket focuses on increasing fan participation in live events by enhancing the real-time viewing experience through outcome-based engagement. This model turns “passive viewers” into “active participants,” something Polymarket has already demonstrated in sports like ice hockey and MLB.

However, this was not the first time Bruce Buffer’s mistake made a fan rich. It also happened last month at UFC Seattle during the fight between Marcin Tybura and Tyrell Fortune. After the fight, Buffer announced Tybura as the winner, but the promotion later corrected the result and declared Fortune the winner. During that event, a fan also turned $676 into $67,000.

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At the same time, while UFC fans continued to live out their wildest dreams in moments like these, lightweight Chris Padilla continued to push for a win from his UFC 327 result as he reached out to the commission for an appeal.

Chris Padilla approaches the commission to overturn the UFC 327 decision