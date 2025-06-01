Will Dana White’s UFC Refund Fans After Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber Vegas 107 Main Event Cancellation?

Dana White has seen chaos before, but UFC Vegas 107 brought a fresh storm to his doorstep. Just as fans settled in for what promised to be a firecracker of a main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, the lights dimmed, not for drama, but confusion. Even though their promo package and walkout lights started going, there weren’t any walkouts. So, what happened?

Reports soon emerged that Barber had suffered a medical emergency, and the main event was off. With the broadcast already facing scrutiny over Minty Bet’s awkward segment, multiple delays in the stream, and repeated Johnny Depp commercials, one fan has now raised an interesting point. Will the promotion and Dana White give the fans their money back for the Las Vegas debacle? Let’s find out!

Fan brings up Nevada State Law as Dana White and the UFC under scrutiny after UFC Vegas 107’s main event disaster

In a post on X, Erik Magraken wrote, “Nevada law requires ticket refunds to be offered if a main event falls apart. When you put on fights in a warehouse in front of a dozen people I guess that’s no biggie.”

Accompanying the jab at Dana White and the UFC? A screenshot of Nevada State Regulations. But before we get into that, let’s dive deeper into what happened with Maycee Barber and why the main event fell through during the broadcast. Barber had already missed weight, coming in at 126.5 pounds. A fine and a catchweight agreement followed, but the show was set to go on.

Or so everyone thought, because then came the twist. Just as Erin Blanchfield was ready to walk out, UFC exec Hunter Campbell stepped in and delivered the news: Barber had suffered a medical crisis, reportedly a seizure. That leaves the UFC with a mess to clean up. But will they?

The screenshot shared online points to NAC 467.255, a Nevada rule that doesn’t mince words. If a main event changes, fans must be notified in advance, and refunds must be given if requested within a “reasonable” timeframe. It’s black and white. So, why does it feel like this might get swept under the carpet?

One reason could be the UFC Apex itself. It’s not a roaring arena, it’s more of a TV studio. As Magraken joked, “a warehouse in front of a dozen people.” But the problem isn’t just ticket holders. Many fans paid to stream the event. Should they be refunded too?

We’ve seen precedents. Back in 2021, ESPN partially refunded fans who couldn’t watch Conor McGregor‘s rematch with Dustin Poirier due to technical issues. During UFC 313, ESPN didn’t offer refunds but made the replay free for all viewers after streaming chaos plagued the broadcast.

Still, the situation at UFC Vegas 107 is different. This wasn’t tech trouble. It was a missing main event, one heavily advertised, and pulled at the eleventh hour. Sounds familiar?

White and the UFC have offered refunds for canceled main event in the past

Let’s rewind to 2024. That summer, UFC 303 was supposed to be the grand finale of International Fight Week, with Conor McGregor leading the charge. But just weeks out, ‘The Notorious’ bowed out of his clash against Michael Chandler. The reason? A broken pinky toe. Despite the drama, the UFC still walked away with a $16 million gate, down from the expected $20 million.

During the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, Dana White addressed the issue and stated, “When the main event falls out, you’re able to get refunds. I think the thing was … you coulda got a 50-percent refund after the fight fell off and people didn’t do it. They stayed, they came, and came in for International Fight Week. I think it’s a testament to the trust that we have built with our fan base.”

But here’s the catch. UFC 303’s cancellation happened a considerable time ahead of the event. It gave the promotion time to handle things publicly. UFC Vegas 107? The card collapsed just minutes before the walkouts. Erin Blanchfield was already warming up. The fight wasn’t just promoted, it was moments away from reality.

So where does that leave UFC Vegas 107 ticket holders? In limbo, for now. But all eyes are now on Dana White and the promotion. Will they offer fans a refund this time around? Or will this debacle be forgotten by tomorrow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!