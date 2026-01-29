Will Joe Rogan Be at UFC 325? MMA Legend Joins Commentary Desk for Sydney Event

UFC will be making a quick return with its second numbered event of 2026. The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, is set to host UFC 325 on Saturday, Jan. 31. With the event taking place outside the USA, MMA fans wonder whether Joe Rogan will do commentary for the event. While Rogan was present at the commentary table for UFC 324 alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier, let us find out who will be sitting on the commentary desk for the event in Australia.

Alexander Volkanovski‘s UFC featherweight championship is on the line as he defends the title against Diego Lopes in the headliner bout. Meanwhile, on the co-main event, Dan Hooker returns to fight Benoit Saint Denis in a lightweight fight. Apart from that, fighters like Rafael Fiziev, Mauricio Ruffy, and Tai Tuivasa will appear on the undercard. And for such a star-studded lineup, voices to dictate the Octagon action are quite important.

Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 325?

No, Joe Rogan will not be part of the UFC 325 commentary team. It has been some years now, and Rogan has missed every UFC event outside of the United States. However, he surely has his reasons. Rogan has been part of the promotion since its budding stage. At that time, he handled multiple domains during an event.

But in the last few years, Rogan has also built his popularity and gotten engaged in his other work commitments. And to balance that out, he has explicitly decided to avoid any UFC event outside of the United States. However, when it comes to joining the commentary team in the United States, he works at every numbered event. And most recently, he was at the desk doing play-by-play analysis for UFC 324.

While Rogan steps away from the UFC 325 event this weekend, the promotion has replaced him with an MMA legend.

UFC commentary team revealed

The main card action of UFC 325 will begin on 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. And in regard to the commentary desk for the event, there are a few changes. Jon Anik is set to serve as the leading man to dictate the Octagon’s actions. And he will be joined by Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, coming in as Joe Rogan’s replacement, for play-by-play analysis.

Interestingly, John Gooden has been appointed to call the first four bouts on the UFC 325, which are the “Road to UFC” championship bouts. And later, Anik will take over and lead the charge for the remainder of the card. Other than that, Din Thomas, as usual, is set to serve as the coach-analyst throughout the broadcast.

The event will also have Brendan Fitzgerald, Robert Whittaker, and Chris Weidman as desk analysts, alongside Bruce Buffer as the Octagon announcer. And lastly, Gooden is also set to serve as the roving reporter, instead of Megan Olivi.

While Rogan misses out on UFC 325 action, Anik and Cormier will be in the commentary desks for back-to-back weekends. However, the lineup of matchups is still quite interesting for the spectators. And on that note, who do you think wins their fights? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!