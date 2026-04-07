Will Joe Rogan Commentate at UFC 327? Florida Event Broadcast Team Revealed

Dana White & Co. will bring 2026’s fourth numbered event, UFC 327, to Miami this weekend on April 11. Fans are buzzing about the event, fueled by 13 blockbuster fights on the card, including the main co-main event between Azamat Murzakanov and Paulo Costa.

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Still, all eyes will be on the LHW title fight between Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg, as the stakes are high for both. Longtime champ Alex Pereira just vacated the title in Feb to move up to heavyweight. This is Procházka’s final shot at the title, while Ulberg is looking to become the second New Zealand-born champ in UFC history.

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Dana White and his team have already unveiled the full lineup, and fans in the U.S. can catch all the high-stakes action on Paramount+—one of the UFC’s new international broadcast homes—available with subscriptions starting at $8.99/month for the standard plan and $13.99/month for premium.

However, fans remain curious about the commentary team. With the event just four days away, who will call the action?

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Who will commentate on UFC 327? Could Joe Rogan return?

“I have too many amazing jobs,” said Joe Rogan in a candid interview, noting that he now focuses on domestic events to balance his podcast and other business ventures.

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Still, he focuses mostly on domestic numbered events. He avoids international shows because he finds the international travel schedule to be mentally taxing and, of course, it requires him to dedicate five days to travel and preparation. This year, Joe Rogan has only appeared at events like UFC 324 and UFC 326. Fortunately, he will join UFC 327 in Miami, already within U.S. borders.

Alongside Rogan, Jon Anik will, as always, lead commentary from cage-side. Plus, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier will join Rogan and Anik, forming Dana White & Co.’s top “A Team”. The trio is called that because they represent the perfect balance of technical expertise, professional broadcasting, and pure fan-like energy. Din Thomas will also serve as a coach analyst throughout the broadcast, offering deeper breakdowns of each fight.

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The broadcast desk will also be stacked, with Brendan Fitzgerald handling commentary, while Dan Hellie hosts the weigh-in show alongside a panel featuring Daniel Cormier, Chris Weidman, and Laura Sanko.

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Meet the UFC 327 Roving Reporter

Veteran UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will return to take the spotlight as the correspondent, conducting pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with the fighters on the UFC 327 card. She will also deliver additional real-time updates from the event directly to the fans.

Rounding out the broadcast team, veteran octagon announcer Bruce Buffer will once again electrify the arena with his iconic catchphrase, “It’s time!“

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With a top-tier broadcast team in place, the stage is set for the Procházka-Ulberg headliner to deliver a memorable night for MMA fans.