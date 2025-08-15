Will UFC 319 Be on Paramount? How to Watch Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 319 is perhaps one of the most anticipated PPVs due to the middleweight title fight headliner. Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis will battle for the ultimate prize, and unlike on the past few occasions, Dana White even mediated the pre-fighter presser, as fans appeared to be electric in Chicago. However, there are certain doubts about where to watch UFC 319, since the promotion has signed a new TV deal.

Yes, the home of the UFC has changed from ESPN to Skydance’s Paramount network. The seven-year deal, worth around $7.7 billion, will do away with the PPV model, which is great news for the fans. However, UFC 319 won’t be on the new network because the deal hasn’t kicked off yet. Let’s take a look at that front.

When will UFC start streaming on Paramount?

Well, the current deal with ESPN will last throughout 2025. So, no. UFC 319 will not be on Paramount and will remain on ESPN. However, as soon as 2026 begins, fans will be able to access all the content catering to the UFC on Paramount+. Furthermore, there will be certain Fight Night and numbered UFC events that will simulcast on the CBS network as well. Moreover, fans will be able to watch UFC content on Skydance’s network by simply paying their subscription fee.

Dana White recently acknowledged the fact that fans were paying over a thousand dollars every year to watch UFC fights. But with the new deal, he’s advised fans to rest easy. “I saw this thing on the internet yesterday that said this year or last year, to be a UFC fan, it costs you $1030 to watch everything. Now it’s $115 or something. That’s where the big difference is,” the CEO recently stated during a DWCS presser.

Meanwhile, there is no word on The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series, as they weren’t mentioned in the press release issued by the UFC. Nevertheless, we’re here to talk about UFC 319. So, let’s find out where to watch the PPV.

How to watch UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev?

If you’re not planning to travel all the way to Chicago and spend thousands of dollars to watch the fight at the United Center, you’ll have to stick to ESPN for now. The UFC 319 PPV featuring Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will be streaming live on ESPN+ pay-per-view, while the preliminary card will be shown on ESPN for free. Until we reach next January, fans will have to pay $79.99 to access the PPVs on the Disney network. So yes, nothing has really changed yet.

In fact, all the fights on the UFC 319 card will be on ESPN+, be it the early prelims, the prelims, or the main card. Also, the PPV model is going to last for three or four more numbered events, until UFC 323. As far as the upcoming PPV is concerned, the main card will start at 10 PM E.T., with the prelims starting at 8 PM E.T., and finally, the early prelims will kick off at 6 PM E.T. So, get ready for another night of epic Octagon action.

Even though some of the past PPVs have been underwhelming for the fans to watch, considering that they have to pay $79.99, UFC 319 has a main event for the ages. Both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev are explosive fighters, so it’s going to be worth spending every penny to watch this middleweight title fight. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.