Will UFC Fighters Be Affected by U.S. Suspending Immigrant Visas for 75 Countries? Everything We Know

The world went on alert after the U.S. government paused processing immigrant visas for 75 countries. With effect from January 21, this move effectively blocks people from these countries who are looking to obtain a green card. Naturally, MMA fans began worrying: would this decision affect UFC fighters?

Dana White & Co. has long showcased fighters from across the globe, including Brazil, Russia, Armenia, and key African nations, all of whom make up a large part of the UFC roster. Right now, with only women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison representing the U.S., fans are naturally asking: So, how will these visa rules impact the promotion? Luckily, veteran journalist Damon Martin has addressed these concerns head-on.

Will upcoming UFC events feel the effects of the visa pause?

Concerns are valid as the UFC prepares to host the UFC White House event on June 14, which also happens to be Donald Trump’s birthday. However, this move will not disrupt the UFC or any other MMA promotion, including PFL.

“I’ve seen a lot of folks panicking that this somehow affects fighters but it DOES NOT. The pause on immigration visas does not affect tourists, such as people coming to the U.S. for the World Cup, or athletes or diplomats. They are exempt from the restrictions,” Damon Martin wrote on X.

The explanation makes sense because the new immigration rule targets only “immigrant visas,” which grant permanent residency to people applying from U.S. consulates and embassies abroad. These visas are now paused, while non-immigrant visas such as tourist visas, student visas, and temporary work visas like H-1B remain unaffected. Damon Martin does not expect any changes ‘any time soon,’ but it will most likely affect fighters who want to live permanently in the U.S.

That said, the rule also raises concerns for other sports, including soccer and the Olympics. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and Los Angeles is actively preparing for the 2028 Olympics.

Even though tourist visas are generally not affected, they haven’t always been guaranteed. In Khamzat Chimaev’s case, when he was a Russian and Chechen native, authorities reportedly denied his visa due to his alleged ties to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Rumors circulated that Chimaev changed his nationality to the UAE for the same reason, although Dana White has strongly denied them. Meanwhile, former champion Sean Strickland questioned why the UFC seems to favor international fighters over Americans, raising a major concern.

Sean Strickland exposes the UFC’s approach to building a global roster

Since its rise, the UFC has attracted MMA talent from around the world. For more than three decades, it has given fighters a global stage to prove who deserves the title of “ultimate fighter.” American athletes dominated early, followed by Brazilians, then Russians.

Non-American fighters are taking center stage, leading multiple divisions with stars like Alex Pereira, Anderson Silva, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili, and Khamzat Chimaev, among many others. Despite the promotion’s international success, Sean Strickland criticized the UFC for heavily relying on non-American fighters.

“I don’t know, dude. Like, the problem with the UFC, dude, is they don’t pay anybody. They don’t pay guys. So, like, the reason why you’re seeing everybody in the roster is Ahmed and, you know, Jose and whatever Brazilian name, you know? And it’s because the UFC isn’t paying you guys money. So, I think what you’re gonna have is you’re gonna have an entire roster filled with just foreigners,” said Sean Strickland on X.

Strickland’s take hits hard, especially with the UFC currently juggling antitrust lawsuits. One is wrapped up after negotiations, but three more are still live, with fighters claiming the promotion has been blocking their contracts. What’s your take on Strickland’s claim? Drop your thoughts below.