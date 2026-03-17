“Wise Man” Jon Jones Consoles Daniel Cormier After Dangerous Altercation During Reality Show

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have been fierce rivals both inside and outside the UFC Octagon. However, that competitive relationship showed a surprising hint of friendship during their stint on the ALF reality show. During a dangerous scuffle, a fighter grabbed a knife from the kitchen, alarming everyone, including Cormier, who wanted to leave the show. But ‘Bones’ ended up convincing his rival to stay and continue the shoot.

“Daniel Cormier mentioned that he wanted to go home, and obviously, we can’t do this show without Daniel Cormier,” Jones said on the show. “Especially this far into it. You know, I stood up, and I just talked to the guys about the fact that ultimately this is a TV show. And ultimately, we have families at home, kids, and sponsors, all kinds of stuff, and none of us can afford to lose any of it.”

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Now, that’s something very new, as Jon Jones ended up consoling Daniel Cormier, calling him “bro” while convincing him to stay on the ALF Global show. Well, did anyone imagine that happening back in 2014, when both of them were literally engaged in a brawl at the UFC 178 media day? The answer in most cases would be: absolutely not!

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But to be very honest, the nature of this show is such that it can make you worry even for your enemy, and the last season was a testament to that. Before starring on the show with Cormier, Jones was against Nate Diaz in the previous season, which saw a concerning ending.

After an altercation with a Russian participant, the Stockton native had to leave the show, and reports stated that they even chased Diaz in the streets of Thailand while he was leaving for America. At that time, as well, Jones was the voice of reason, who brought calmness to a very heated scenario.

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For showing such a calm demeanor, fans were highly impressed with ‘Bones’, and they ended up praising him for consoling Cormier and convincing him to continue the show.

Fans react to Jon Jones encouraging Daniel Cormier during the ALF reality show

A fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “You know it’s bad when Jon gives the wise man speech.” Then, echoing a similar sentiment, another user commented, “Jon Jones gets a lot of hate (understandably so), but he was a true class act in this situation, beyond professional and understanding.”

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As mentioned before, Jon Jones was very calm and collected during the ugly altercation with Nate Diaz in the last ALF show and explained how dangerous it got while managing the situation. So, the former two-division champion definitely deserves his flowers for controlling things so well. However, fans still couldn’t quite grasp that ‘Bones’ stepped in to help his bitter rival.

One fan wrote, “DC couldn’t even fight back that tear, like wow. Jon stood up for him and was the voice of reason, he couldn’t believe it.”

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To be fair, Jon Jones has tried to squash the beef with Daniel Cormier, but ‘DC’ has remained adamant about carrying their rivalry forward. Now, could that rare moment of friendliness take them toward a new kind of relationship? We don’t know. But fans were always going to find some humor in the situation, and they didn’t disappoint.

One user reacted to Jones helping Cormier, writing, “Is that from a parallel universe? DC and Jon Jones being friendly with each other feels so weird.” Another fan took a jab at the AI dubbing of the video, writing, “Imagine if they had Jiri and Max doing the voiceovers, that s—-t would be hilarious.”

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If the ALF Global reality show actually managed to hire Max Holloway and Jiri Prochazka to do the dubbing, it would’ve broken all the charts. However, they’ve already managed to get two fierce UFC rivals to share the stage, so the ALF bosses might just push the creative envelope and include some innovative dubbing next time.

That said, what do you think about Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier sharing a wholesome moment in the middle of chaos? Let us know in the comments section below.