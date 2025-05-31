With Tony Ferguson Eyeing TUF Role, Mike Perry Open to Give Dillon Danis a Redemption Shot

Dillon Danis’s combat sports career hasn’t been nearly as dynamic as his Twitter game. His fights get scheduled, but more often than not, they fall apart for one reason or another. His boxing match with popular English influencer KSI was canceled for the second time. And to make matters worse, the bout against Tony Ferguson at GLF 2, originally set for May, also got scrapped, as investment issues surrounding the event led to a complete shutdown. But Mike Perry has kept his hopes up.

Although ‘El Cucuy’ has shown some interest in fighting ‘El Jefe’ sometime in the future, he’s also expressed a strong desire to coach a season of The Ultimate Fighter against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Having won TUF Season 11, Ferguson hasn’t shied away from the idea of running it back. As he told MMA Junkie ahead of Tuesday’s TUF 33 season debut, “With The Ultimate Fighter, it was always going to be against Khabib. That’s the only person I want to coach against.” Well, it’s highly unlikely this season would ever happen. But it would lower the chances of a Danis vs. Ferguson clash happening.

However, bare-knuckle was something fans always wanted to see Danis try at least once. Back in 2021, he showed interest in a potential showdown with former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping, and later, Diego Sanchez also entered the mix. There was a bit of curiosity about what Danis would look like in that world. Now, Mike Perry has launched a swift callout to him also with a jab at his previously cancelled fights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the Pound for Pound podcast, ‘Platinum’, said, “If I wanna compete more, you gotta talk, you gotta say s–t on Twitter. I mean, Dillon Danis said today or yesterday that I’ll do a bare-knuckle. Because his little fight with Tony Ferguson is out of there. That s–t was a lie. I wonder who got any money from that check. They just locked them up, and the opportunities just get passed people by. Dillon Danis was supposed to fight KSI, Misfits Boxing. He said he’ll do bare-knuckle, pay him something. He got two million followers. I want to see what he’s going to say about me, cause he always says some nasty stuff.”

via Imago Credits: Imago

Mike Perry’s possible BKFC return against Conor McGregor’s friend and BJJ coach, Dillon Danis? That bare-knuckle fight feels destined to stir up some serious drama, especially since these two already have some history. It’s not the first time ‘The King of Violence’ has called him out. They had a meme and joke war on social media last year after the decorated grappler lost his grudge boxing match against Logan Paul. So, there’s already a bit of tension brewing between them.

But what if this fight never happens either? Well, ‘Platinum’ has another matchup on his radar—one he’s been trying to lock in for a while now and still hasn’t given up on. He’s been chasing it hard, and honestly, that’s a lot of effort for just one fight. So, let’s take a look at what that’s all about.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Perry is still eyeing the bare-knuckle fight with Robbie Lawler

Former UFC welterweight champ Robbie Lawler was the original king of violence before Mike Perry came along. So it’s no surprise that ‘Platinum’ would chase a fight with him. Even though it’s been nearly two years since we last saw ‘Ruthless’ in action, when he knocked out Niko Price in the first round at UFC 290 and announced his retirement from MMA.

At the end of last year, Mike Perry called out Robbie Lawler during a BKFC event in front of a fired-up crowd. Taking the matchmaking into his own hands, he said, “Who should face me next? I see Robbie Lawler in the crowd, and I think he should take the gloves off and step inside the squared circle against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.” The fight never materialized, but that hasn’t stopped Perry from chasing it. With three fights still left on his BKFC contract, he’s keeping that showdown firmly in his sights for a potential return

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Platinum’ stated in the Pound for Pound podcast, “I have three three-fight contract with BKFC, and I would like them to offer me one, and we have been chasing Robbie, and I have been hearing all the time that he’s gonna do it. And he’s also one of them guys that’s gonna tell nobody that he’s doing it, and when I called him out in the ring, it was mad respectful, I guess it was too boring.”

Well, that would be an amazing fight, just like Perry’s previous battles with Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. But the question is, will Dillon Danis, Robbie Lawler, or anyone else step up and get ready to face him in BKFC?