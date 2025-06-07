Wondering He Had Killed His Opponent, Sean O’Malley Opens Up on ‘Scary’ Knockout

Sean O’Malley has made a name for himself by delivering knockouts that make fans spring from their seats—but not every finish is cause for celebration. In a recent interview with Nina Drama, the bantamweight champion stepped away from the bravado and highlight reels to discuss something more haunting: a moment when the violence of the sport crossed a limit in his mind. Not during the Aljamain Sterling fight. Not in the Octagon spotlight. But long before the belt, in a memory that still lingers.

Nina Drama gave ‘Suga’ a hypothetical situation in the interview: what if he had finished Aljamain Sterling with a kick rather than a punch? The question was playful. His response wasn’t. “Some of my favorite knockouts are kicks,” he replied nonchalantly at first. Then followed a pause. “This one dude in Seattle—I thought I killed him. It was actually scary.”

Suddenly, the typical confidence faded, and something else emerged: the rare moment when a fighter admits that the job can shake them to their core. He was most likely referring to his fight against José Alberto Quiñónez at UFC 248, in March 2020. O’Malley delivered a devastating head kick, followed by punches that knocked Quiñónez out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was quick, clinical, and ruthless. As the crowd yelled and the replays played, one man stood motionless, filled with a different type of adrenaline. “The dude was sleeping for, like, ten minutes,” O’Malley claimed. It was not a triumph. It was dreadful. In a sport where knockouts are valuable, this one came at a price—even if only emotionally.

Moments like these give Sean O’Malley’s legacy an unusual weight. ‘Suga’ is more than just a performer with multicolored hair and slippery palms. He’s also a fighter who knows personally how thin the line is between a spectacular finish and one that sticks with you long after the cameras stop running.

via Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: (R-L) Sean O’Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

That memory, buried beneath his more well-known achievements, is one he has carried with quiet gravity. Not everything has to be revisited on the UFC YouTube channel. Certain things just stick with you. Nonetheless, Sean O’Malley is unflinching in his honesty. Kicks or punches, he enjoys the artistry of it all.

In fact, a UFC veteran believes that ‘Suga’ would be winning his fight by knocking out Dvalishvili to finally get his hands back on the gold at UFC 316. So, who is the legend, and what did he say?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Former UFC champion predicts brutal win for Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley may speak softly about previous violence, but the atmosphere around him has never been more intense. As he prepares to face Merab Dvalishvili in a rematch at UFC 316, a rising number of fans believe the ‘Suga’ will soon reach his peak. None louder than Israel Adesanya, who sees in O’Malley a dangerously familiar blend of focus, pain, and vengeance.

It’s not only belts anymore. For O’Malley, the goal is to prove that the man who once haunted himself with a knockout is now prepared to deliver the sort that ends legacies. Adesanya’s endorsement was not a casual nod. On his YouTube channel, the former middleweight champion explained it with unnerving assurance. “Merab is gonna come ready… but I just feel like Sean is dialed in,” he said.

“Sean can catch him.” That type of statement strikes a different chord when delivered by a man who dethroned legends and recaptured gold against all odds. Especially when he ended with, “Official pick: Sean O’Malley, knockout, round two.” The prediction was not outlandish. It was calculated and based on experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adesanya sees a reflection of himself in O’Malley: a technical artist who lost everything, only to return free of distractions and full of purpose. If Merab is the machine, O’Malley is the unexpected glitch in the system that ruins a perfect run. So, what do you think? Will ‘Suga’ win via knockout as ‘The Last Stylebender’ predicted? Let us know in the comments.