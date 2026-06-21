“Worst Change of All Time”: Fans Fear AI Bias as UFC’s New Ranking System Debuts in Two Days

The face of the UFC is about to look completely different, and fight fans are afraid of what lies behind the curtain. During tonight’s UFC Vegas 119 broadcast, the promotion made a big announcement: the long-criticized, media-voted ranking system is officially being phased out, with a whole new model all set to debut on Monday.

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According to the promotion, the new layout would be a “more data-driven approach designed to reward performance and accurately reflect what happens inside the Octagon.” Moving forward, the top-15 rankings will be based solely on measurable metrics such as strength of competition, fighter activity, consistency, and style of win, completely excluding human voters and their personal biases.

UFC CEO Dana White has teased a similar revamp for years, previously hinting at algorithmic partnerships with META founder Mark Zuckerberg. Even during the UFC Freedom 250 post-fight press conference, the head honcho confirmed that the transition was complete.

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“It’s done and it’s coming … AI is here, boys and girls,” he said.

Brendan Fitzgerald, the UFC’s play-by-play announcer, elaborated on the network broadcast a few days ago, emphasizing that popularity and name value will no longer determine title opportunities.

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“For years, the top 15 in each division has shaped title shots, contender status, and how fans debate the sport,” Fitzgerald said. “A new UFC ranking system is currently being developed that will be based on measurable performance, not opinion, not popularity.

“By evaluating who you beat, strength of competition, activity, and consistency. The system is being designed to reward performance and better reflect results inside the octagon.”

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While a meritocracy may appear ideal on paper, fans are extremely skeptical of the true nature of a machine programmed and controlled behind closed doors by the UFC.

UFC fans panic over lack of transparency and automated bias

The initial reaction on social media was mostly negative, with fans bracing for complete chaos when the computer algorithm rattles up every division.

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“This will be the worst change of all time,” one fan posted flatly on X. Another scoffed at the promotion’s corporate buzzwords, stating, “‘Data-driven’ is so vague. They’re going to be the most atrocious rankings you ever see.”

A major concern within the MMA community is whether the data metrics will be trained to favor the promotion’s preferred stars while burying less marketable fighters. “It’s ‘data driven’ but it’s controlled by the UFC,” a fan pointed out.

One fan wrote, “If they don’t release the system, it’s just going to be them doing whatever they want. Expect their favorite fighters to suddenly jump up the rankings.” Another user echoed the sentiment: “Based off the UFC’s track record, I see them using heavily biased data and metrics to train their model, which will probably make the rankings even more of a popularity contest.”

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For years, the UFC faced criticism for enabling promotional favorites. Dana White’s love for his UFC GOAT Jon Jones has also become a recurring meme among fight fans. In fact, during his feud with Tom Aspinall, the media rankings consistently placed a relatively inactive Jones at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings despite Tom Aspinall actively defending the interim crown.

This very frustration against the bias is also why a handful of optimistic fans are celebrating the change. One fan wrote, “Should’ve been this way for years. Let’s go data!” Another added, “Guess I’ll start polishing my trophy shelf, because those rankings are about to get a whole lot more interesting.”

A fan chimed in with, “Should’ve been this way for years. Glad it’s being fixed now anyway.” The ultimate test will be transparency. If the new system fails to explain how its math works, the UFC’s flashy new AI era may be considered as the ultimate tool for corporate manipulation.

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It’s also worth noting that major experimental changes inside the Octagon have a mixed track record of sticking around. Back at UFC 95 in 2004, the organization experimented with real-time open scoring on television to fill extra broadcast time, but Dana White soon canceled the idea for fear that fighters would “coast” once they knew they were ahead.

More recently, the highly publicized revolutionary glove redesign, which debuted at UFC 302 in 2024, was scrapped after less than six months due to continuous fighter complaints about fit and comfort. So it would be interesting to see how this major change in the rankings system is received and if it truly sticks around for years to come.