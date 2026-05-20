“Worst Matchup”: Fans Fear for Ilia Topuria as New Challenger Welcomes Him at Welterweight

For a while, Ilia Topuria ambitiously plotted his biggest move yet by targeting the welterweight division for a clash against Islam Makhachev and a shot at a third belt. Fans also didn’t mind the idea of ‘El Matador’ potentially gaining fifteen pounds to compete against the Dagestani champion, who was previously a lightweight. However, the tone drastically shifted when a new challenger in the welterweight division called out Topuria for a showdown.

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In a recent interview, Ariel Helwani asked Carlos Prates whether he’d be open to fighting Ilia Topuria if he moves up to welterweight, and the Brazilian unhesitatingly welcomed the superfight, though only after capturing the belt.

“I’m thinking about getting the belt and then maybe asking Topuria if he wants to come to 170,” Prates told Ariel Helwani. “Let’s do this. Let’s dance.”

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When it comes to Ilia Topuria’s potential move to 170 lbs, Dana White remained interested in matching him up against Islam Makhachev. In a Full Send Podcast last year, the UFC head honcho gave the superfight the green light. However, it appears that reigniting the lightweight champion’s desire to move up isn’t about ruling the welterweight division.

In recent interviews, Topuria made it clear that he only wants to pursue the superfight against the Dagestani champion at 170 lbs and potentially secure a third belt. If he successfully achieves that feat, ‘El Matador’ revealed that he would move back down to the 155 lbs division.

For now, at least, it remains unclear whether Topuria would entertain a matchup against Carlos Prates unless the Brazilian becomes champion. But, Ariel Helwani pointed out that Prates would be significantly bigger than him, referencing the obvious size difference, which the Brazilian acknowledged.

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“Yeah, but the internet, it’s wrong,” Prates added in the same interview. “The internet says I’m 185, but for real, I’m 190.”

Beyond the current weight difference, both fighters’ overall stature also presents a stark contrast. Prates is already a big welterweight, standing at 6-foot-1 with a massive 78-inch reach. On the other hand, Ilia Topuria is 5-foot-7 with a 69-inch reach, which is standard for 155 lbs. So clearly, ‘The Nightmare’ holds major advantages in both size and reach.

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With that kind of discrepancy, fans fear that Prates could be more than capable of handing Ilia Topuria the first defeat of his career if they ever meet inside the Octagon

Fans call ‘mismatch’ after Carlos Prates welcomes Ilia Topuria to the welterweight division

One fan took a humorous jab at Ilia Topuria, writing, “Prates’ waist is as tall as the whole of Ilia 😂.” Then another fan claimed it would be a clear mismatch, writing, “Might be Ilia’s worst matchup I can’t lie. Him or Ian Garry would be so difficult for Ilia.”

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Well, if you take the aspect of size into account, there’s no doubt that most of the current welterweight roster would have an advantage against Ilia Topuria. But when it comes to pure skill and power, many believe ‘El Matador’ could still hang with the big boys at 170 lbs.

However, knocking out opponents at will could become much tougher at welterweight because they would likely have better resistance to his shots due to the size difference. For that reason, the fans sensed a proper mismatch, and they didn’t hold back from criticizing Topuria for not fighting younger contenders.

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One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “Ilia will lose to him. Prates is another level of power. But I know Ilia will never fight him, he usually avoids young guys.” Following that reaction, another user took a dig at the lightweight champ, writing, “Ilia won’t fight Carlos Prates. Prates isn’t 38 years old and coming off a KO loss to Islam 🤷🤷 There’s 0% chance this fight happens.”

Here, fans raised the most common criticism Ilia Topuria has faced since becoming champion. Though the Georgian-Spaniard is revered as one of the most dominant champions, critics often point to his knockouts of Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, all of whom are older than him and arguably past their prime . At the same time, he also faced criticism for allegedly ducking the top 155 lbs contender Arman Tsarukyan.

Yet despite questions surrounding his reign, some fans still didn’t rule him out against welterweights. One fan wrote, “It would be a good fight, but this weight is not for Topuria.” After that, another user appeared extremely confident in Topuria’s chances, commenting, “These guys just want to feel Ilia Topuria’s punch to the chin.”

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Now, indeed, Ilia Topuria’s juggernaut power could create an edge for him at welterweight if he connects cleanly. That’s one of the reasons why fans believe he can beat Islam Makhachev at either 155 lbs or 170 lbs. But whether his power can truly translate against much bigger fighters like Carlos Prates, Ian Garry, or others is something we’ll only find out if he ever makes a permanent move to welterweight.

For now, Topuria is set to fight Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Freedom 250, and if he successfully defends his title, we’ll know what his next move becomes.