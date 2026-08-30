“Would for Sure Help Elevate the Game”: Joe Rogan’s Surprise Commentary Appearance at US Open Pool Has Fans Wanting More

Joe Rogan didn’t simply show up to watch some pool; he got right into the action. The UFC commentator and longtime pool enthusiast recently joined the commentary booth for the World Nineball Tour, and fans immediately took notice.

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Because while the JRE host is generally the guy breaking down UFC fights, it turns out he’s also been quite focused on the pool scene for a long time. And as soon as he started talking about the sport, it was evident that this isn’t some casual hobby he picked up on the side.

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“I don’t come to tournaments often, but I watch a lot of them on television,” Joe Rogan said while on commentary. “I watch it all the time. It’s, like, maybe the main thing that I watch on TV. It’s like wind down at the end of the night.”

Joe Rogan’s relationship with the pool is hardly new. When asked how long he has been playing, the 59-year-old estimated that he has been involved with the sport for about 34 years.

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“I do love playing. I have two tables at my studio and a table at home,” he added.

This amount of dedication is reflected in his playing ability. Fedor Gorst, a former world champion, previously revealed that Joe Rogan is quite a strong player, estimating his Fargo rating at over 650.

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Cortez vs Gatto, May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Joe Rogan is actually a really good player,” he said in an exclusive interview with Sporf last year. “I’ve been on his podcast twice already. If you want to compare him and give him some sort of ranking, there is a Fargo rating in our pool world, and I think he is a 650 Fargo rating, which means he can probably break and run a game of nine-ball.

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“He’s playing a lot of pool, much more than people think he does. He’s a pool fan, he’s got a lot of different cues, he’s got two pool tables in his studio, one in his house, he’s always around the game, and it’s great to have him in our sport.”

And now Joe Rogan has proven that he is willing to get involved on the other side of the table, so to speak. When asked if he would ever consider commentating on professional pools, the JRE host responded without hesitation.

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“Well, I would definitely do it,” he said. “I love the game. I really do. I mean, I think it’s the most underappreciated game in all, especially North America.

“It’s just, it’s such an incredible game. I love playing it. I always say that it’s an art form that only people who play it can appreciate.”

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Because of his real love and broadcasting experience, there is a lot Joe Rogan could do for the sport if he were to take on a more permanent role behind the microphone.

Professional Pool has continued to grow its television and streaming presence, with big events reaching global audiences. The U.S. Open Pool Championship, for example, has received televised coverage from ESPN, while the Mosconi Cup remains one of the sport’s most important global showcases.

Joe Rogan would bring something entirely different to those broadcasts. The UFC commentator has decades of expertise breaking down combat sports and is well-known for making technical moments understandable and entertaining to casual viewers.

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His massive podcast audience may also help introduce professional pool to folks who would never otherwise watch a tournament. Given that Rogan already watches tournaments on a daily basis, owns multiple tables, and has spent decades playing the game, fans clearly believe he wouldn’t be jumping into the booth simply as a celebrity guest. And they wasted little time making their feelings known.

Fans want Joe Rogan in the commentary booth

Joe Rogan’s appearance quickly sparked excitement among pool fans, with many believing his involvement could help push the sport toward a much larger American audience. “Would for sure help elevate the game if he commentated,” one fan wrote.

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Another agreed, saying, “Joe commentating during big pool tournaments would definitely elevate the matches… plus he loves the game!”

Some fans pointed to Rogan’s UFC commentary career as evidence that he could thrive behind the microphone in another sport. “He’s a natural commentator for things he’s passionate about. Look at the UFC,” one commenter wrote.

Others were much more direct with their pitch.

“Get Joe on a tournament, guys!” a fan wrote. “BRING JOE ONBOARD,” another demanded. One even predicted that Rogan could have an enormous impact on the sport’s popularity, writing, “Rogan commentating would skyrocket pools popularity.”

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Another fan went even further, claiming, “He has the ability to single-handedly make competitive pool popular again in the US.”

And for some, Joe Rogan’s involvement would be enough to make them tune in regardless of the matchup. “Ngl, I’d pay to watch him commentate,” one fan admitted.

For now, Joe Rogan’s commentary appearance appears to be a delightful extension of passion the JRE host has had for decades. However, given his experience, audience, and genuine love for pool, it’s easy to see why fans are already begging for more.

If the UFC commentator truly believes that pool is one of North America’s most underappreciated sports, having him behind the microphone at a major event could surely help change that.