WWE President Reveals What Makes UFC Legend Daniel Cormier A “True American Success”

UFC and WWE are different worlds, and Daniel Cormier is the uncontested favorite personality across both promotions. That is not just our opinion; it’s one shared by WWE’s President Nick Khan. In fact, when the MMA and wrestling promotions announced their merger through TKO in 2023, Cormier’s name echoed across the board as one of the first crossovers.

Daniel Cormier, first pushed into fame by his incredible wrestling spell, representing the US in the 2004 Olympics in freestyle wrestling, is one of the few fighters to hold two UFC belts, LHW and HW. Even after he hung up his boots, he refused to dim his enthusiasm for MMA, becoming an illustrious broadcaster and UFC commentator, as well as a person to look up to inside the promotions.

WWE President lauds DC as he recalls 2023 merger

In a move that took the fighting scene by storm, two of the biggest promoters announced a merger under TKO Holdings in 2023. While still operating separately, they opened the window for some of the most legendary crossovers for the passionate MMA fans. Nick Khan joined Cormier’s podcast, recalling the table discussions.

“Just so you know, going into that two years ago, 2023, when the conversation with Dana and Ari, and Mark Shapiro happened about, ‘Hey, who would you guys like to have from UFC there?’ the first name mentioned by all three was Daniel Cormier,” Khan recollected.

The retired UFC Champion, Daniel Cormier, stepped into the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules in October 2022 as a special guest referee. Recording one of the most iconic crossovers between UFC and WWE, Cormier essentially paved the way for the subsequent merger.

“It was an honor to have you there and to be there with you,” recalled Khan on DC’s presence before adding to his praise.

“To me, you’re a true American success story. You had a goal. You did what you wanted to do with your life. You continue to do what you want to do with your life,” Khan added on Daniel Cormier’s decorated UFC pedigree.

“Most athletes have a tough time segueing from being in the octagon, if you will, or on the field to being a broadcaster. You’ve done it at the highest level. So, all kudos and congratulations to you on that,” he continued.

Cormier’s career achievements speak volumes to back Khan’s statement.

The two-time UFC Champ cemented his legacy as one of MMA’s greats with wins over some of the sport’s biggest names, including Stipe Miocic, Anthony Johnson, Dan Henderson, and Derrick Lewis. With a record of 22-3 and four title defenses, DC’s career remains one of the most illustrious, earning him an induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022.

Beyond his MMA career, Cormier has continued to make an impact in the MMA world through his charismatic personality and podcasts. Creating his destiny on his own terms, DC has given form to the American dream, as Nick Khan mentioned.

Moreover, being closely associated with Team AKA, DC has cemented his role as a mentor and influencer, helping others create a similar legacy.

Daniel Cormier’s best mates from Dagestan

Daniel Cormier’s friendship with Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov is hands down one of the most interesting and wholesome storylines in the UFC. In fact, Cormier has helped mentor and train Nurmagomedov’s protege, Islam Makhachev, at AKA, producing one of the most formidable competitors inside the octagon.

Despite cultural differences and linguistic barriers, Cormier built one of the strongest bonds with the Dagestani troop.

Speaking specifically about Makhachev, he shared, “He’s just a special type of person, not only as an athlete, but as a man, because he wants to not only succeed, he wants to see people reach his level also.”

The Russian ace, Nurmagomedov, also has only good things to say about DC.

Recalling incidents of training together, the ‘Eagle’ exclaimed, “He [Cormier] is like a very big bear. He’s very strong. They think like he’s a short, fat heavyweight. When people contact with him, they understand he’s completely different. He’s very strong… No, I never submit to him, but we wrestle a lot. He taught me a lot of things, on the ground, on the wall, like how to wrestle, a lot of things.”

Daniel Cormier’s legacy extends far beyond his own championships, extending to the next generations. His bonds with athletes like Khabib and Islam highlight not only his skill but his character, embodying the very definition of the American dream.