Yoel Romero Proves Joe Rogan Right as Bo Nickal Has Nowhere to Run Now

Last night, at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, just outside Indianapolis, Yoel Romero once again proved that age means very little to him. At the Real American Freestyle 4 wrestling tournament, the 48-year-old former UFC star faced 33-year-old Patrick Downey, and many expected Downey to have the upper hand. But as soon as the action began, Romero quickly overturned all predictions.

Despite giving up 15 years, Yoel Romero controlled the mat completely, executed a near-perfect game plan, and secured a shutout technical fall victory in a bout billed for RAF gold, with Bo Nickal sidelined from the original matchup. After the win, ‘Soldier of God’ turned his attention back to UFC middleweight Bo Nickal (29), the originally scheduled opponent who withdrew from the event.

The Cuban star sent a direct message, saying, “See you soon, boy.” Nickal quickly responded and accepted the challenge, writing, “Give me Yoel.” He later added, “Jan 10, let’s do it. Time to have fun,” confirming his interest in the matchup. The win impressed the fans, yet Romero was far from done.

Moments after the bout, the Olympic silver medalist returned to his wrestling roots and stunned the crowd with a backflip, leaving everyone in awe and once again proving that his athleticism continues to defy age. While the potential showdown grabbed headlines, Yoel Romero’s physical presence stole the spotlight.

Even at nearly 50, his strength, explosiveness, and conditioning remained untouched, reminding everyone why his physique left Joe Rogan and UFC medical staff stunned once. Yoel Romero left the UFC years ago, but he continued to deliver elite-level performances across multiple organizations, including Bellator and the PFL. He now also competes in Conor McGregor’s co-owned BKFC promotion.

Now, fans on X are raving about the former UFC title challenger after Romero’s dominant performance and RAF championship win, with many even calling for a showdown against the reigning middleweight champion.

Fans can’t get over Yoel Romero’s incredible athletic display following the RAF win

December 20 marked a full-circle moment for Yoel Romero. On this very date in 2009, he began his professional MMA journey. Fifteen years later, he captured the RAF 4 title, proving that his story is far from over. ‘Soldier of God’ has not booked his RAF title defense yet; however, he will compete in bare-knuckle boxing next year on February 7 against Lorenzo Hunt.

Romero has trained extensively on both striking and wrestling, continuing to train and compete at a high level across multiple combat sports. As a result, fans continue to admire his athleticism at 48. One fan wrote, “Yoel still a freak athlete at 48 wild,” while another joked about his age, saying, “This man is lying about his age!”

This past week also stood out for combat sports veterans, as fans watched the Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley matchup on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing event. In that bout, 50-year-old Silva knocked out 43-year-old Woodley, once again reminding everyone why Silva is a legend.

Meanwhile, UFC veteran Tony Ferguson, at 41, won the MFB Middleweight Title in a separate tournament. With Yoel Romero’s RAF win, fans relived a nostalgic moment. One fan celebrated, commenting, “Yoel Romero and Tony Ferguson wins on the same day 2016 never left.” After seeing the Cuban star’s physique near 50, another fan said, “He is pure muscle.”

Rumors about Yoel Romero’s remarkable physicality have circulated for years. For example, Joe Rogan even compared him to the Marvel superhero Wolverine on a 2023 podcast. Rogan also revealed another fact about ‘Soldier of God’s body, saying, “Yoel Romero, he has his neck fused. He had an operation where, like, his disc was so f***ed up that they had to fuse the discs in his neck.”

Despite the injuries and surgery, fans still find Yoel Romero intimidating. One commented, “Yoel Romero is f–king scary man,” while another dismissed the fear, saying, “He is a legend.” Fans did not stop there. One fan called for a fight between UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and Romero, commenting, “Khamzat Chimaev vs Yoel Romero rn idc.”

Chimaev, known for his wrestling, claimed the UFC 319 title back in August after defeating Dricus Du Plessis. But right now, Yoel Romero would clearly present a formidable challenge for Bo Nickal. Considering Nickal’s reputation as a top NCAA wrestler and a standout name in American wrestling, fans are sure to be excited for this potential matchup.

So, who do you think would come out on top if Bo Nickal faces Romero next year? Share your predictions below.