“You Can’t Hold Up Divisions”- Dana White Lashes Out at Islam Makhachev for UFC 336 Exit

Dana White isn’t happy with Islam Makhachev after the UFC welterweight champion reportedly pulled out of his planned title fight against Carlos Prates in January 2027. In fact, the UFC CEO didn’t hold back when discussing the situation, taking aim at Makhachev’s fighting frequency and making it clear that the promotion can’t afford to put an entire division on hold for one fighter.

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Speaking at the UFC 333 post-event press conference, Dana White expressed his frustration with the situation, particularly after the Dagestani reportedly indicated that he didn’t want to fight until after Ramadan.

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“Islam, you know, on average Islam fights like once a year, and he was slated for January and then said, I don’t want to fight until after Ramadan,” he said. “And you just, you can’t hold up divisions like this. You got to keep moving, and this fight makes sense.”

The head honcho was then asked whether Islam Makhachev had given the UFC a reason for the change in plans. His response was brief and to the point.

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“No. No reason,” he replied.

Imago NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Dana White pictured during Zuffa Boxing Press Conference on day 3 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 18, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City. Copyright: xmpi099/MediaPunchx

Dana White’s comments come at a crucial time for the UFC’s welterweight division, with Islam Makhachev’s next title defense now reportedly in doubt. The champion captured the 170-pound belt before successfully defending it against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in August.

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A January showdown with Carlos Prates was expected to be his next assignment, giving the UFC a major title fight to kick off 2027.

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However, those plans have reportedly hit a roadblock. Brazilian outlet Ag. Fight first reported on Friday that the Dagestani phenom would no longer face Prates on the proposed date.

There is one important detail to keep in mind, though: while the UFC had reportedly been targeting Makhachev vs. Prates for January, the fight was never officially announced.

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Neither the promotion nor the champion has publicly offered a detailed explanation for why the proposed date is no longer on the table. Although it is worth noting that Islam Makhachev isn’t one who pulls out of a fight that easy, as the last time he pulled out on his own was back in November 2020, as he pulled out against Rafael dos Anjos after contracting a severe staph infection.

Dana White’s comments suggest that Makhachev’s preference to return after Ramadan played a major role in the scheduling dispute. Ramadan is scheduled to begin on February 8, 2027, potentially pushing the champion’s next appearance back by several months and leaving the UFC to figure out its plans for the division in the meantime.

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Islam Makhachev’s activity level has also become a sticking point for the UFC CEO. Dana White specifically pointed to the champion’s tendency to fight roughly once a year, arguing that the promotion cannot afford to keep the welterweight title picture on hold while other contenders wait for their shot.

For now, the UFC must figure out how to keep the welterweight division moving without the planned matchup against Carlos Prates. And while the Dagestani phenom’s next appearance remains up in the air, the champion has already floated another option for determining his next challenger.

Islam Makhachev calls for Carlos Prates and Michael Morales to fight for the title shot

With his next title defense still up in the air, Islam Makhachev has another idea for sorting out the crowded welterweight title picture. Instead of rushing to reschedule his proposed fight against Carlos Prates, the champion wants the Brazilian to face Michael Morales first, allowing the two contenders to settle who deserves the next shot at the belt.

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When Twitter page MQ22 asked the champion whether he would fight Prates in January, the Russian responded on X with a different matchup in mind.

“Carlos Morales, January. Too much contenders,” he wrote.

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Islam Makhachev then followed up with another message explaining why he wants the contenders to face each other before his next title defense.

“We have to know who is better, who deserve,” he added.

The champion wants Prates and Morales to settle the No. 1 contender debate inside the Octagon. Both have made strong cases for a title opportunity, but the champion believes a head-to-head matchup could provide a definitive answer about who deserves it more.

For Morales, the proposed fight would be a chance to leapfrog ‘The Nightmare’ and establish himself as the division’s leading contender. Carlos Prates, meanwhile, would have another obstacle to overcome after reportedly being lined up for his first shot at UFC gold.

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The big question now is whether the UFC will go along with Islam Makhachev’s plan. Dana White has already made it clear that the promotion cannot afford to let the welterweight division stall while its champion waits for the right time to return.

With the January title fight against the Brazilian reportedly off the table, the UFC will need to decide whether to book the two contenders against each other or find another way to keep the division moving.

If Makhachev’s return gets pushed back for too long, the UFC could also find itself considering an interim championship. With the January title fight reportedly off the table and White publicly voicing his frustration, the welterweight division is facing plenty of uncertainty heading into 2027.

For now, the champion wants Prates and Morales to settle their differences inside the Octagon, while White wants the division to keep moving without unnecessary delays. Whether the UFC backs the champion’s proposal or comes up with another solution remains to be seen.