“You’re Starting to Look Like Chandler”: Fans Set One Condition After Kamaru Usman’s Conor McGregor Callout

Kamaru Usman’s latest attempt to secure a blockbuster fight by calling out Conor McGregor didn’t receive the unconditional support he might have wanted. Instead, fans on social media immediately drew parallels to Michael Chandler’s long wait and laid out one specific condition for the dream matchup to happen. The former UFC welterweight champion has been pushing hard for a fight with the current welterweight king, Islam Makhachev. While the matchup once seemed plausible, talks have cooled following Dana White’s revelation that Makhachev is currently dealing with an injury.

At 38, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ knows he likely has only a few fights left in his career. Before he walks away, however, he’s aiming for one last blockbuster matchup, prompting him to call out Conor McGregor. Just hours ago, he took to X to propose the fight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Usman X McGregor 2026 👀,” Usman wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor McGregor himself has been vocal about his return to action. Initially, he pushed to reschedule his previously canceled fight against Michael Chandler for the White House card. Soon after, other potential opponents such as Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were also mentioned. But nothing ever came of it. Chandler ultimately secured a fight on the White House card—but McGregor was left without a matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Mystic Mac’ has also suggested that he could end up facing Charles Oliveira before the Brazilian defeated Max Holloway to capture the BMF title at UFC 326. A similar claim has been made by UFC’s No. 2-ranked lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan. For now, it remains unclear who will ultimately get Oliveira as their next opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Kamaru Usman, he hasn’t competed since June of last year, when he snapped a three-fight skid with a victory over Joaquin Buckley. McGregor, meanwhile, has not fought since suffering a broken leg during his 2021 bout against Dustin Poirier. Regardless, when fans came across Usman’s post on X, many said they would only support the fight under one specific condition.

Fans demand a no-grappling clause for Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman

Usman is widely regarded as one of the promotion’s elite grapplers, but in recent years, many fans have grown frustrated with the wrestling-heavy fighting styles. That sentiment was echoed by one user who mocked the idea of Usman facing McGregor. The user posted: “Can’t wait to see the biggest star in the sport be held down for 15 minutes 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Despite Usman’s grappling pedigree, it hasn’t always guaranteed success. Leon Edwards defeated him twice, and his wrestling also fell short against Khamzat Chimaev.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, this fan wanted the fight to have zero takedowns. “No takedowns and we’re down. Otherwise, you’ll do what Khab***h did and just lie on him 😂,” the user commented. The UFC has never held a fight with a no-takedown rule. The only way to make that happen is to have a boxing match. If the UFC allows them to fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner, it’s possible.

Another fan echoed that sentiment. “Only with a no wrestling clause, otherwise no thanks, that dude can’t wrestle,” wrote the fan. Notably, four out of McGregor’s six losses came by submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user was a bit more generous with the wrestling in the proposed fight. “Limit of 2 take-down attempts per round. Automatic stand up in 30 seconds if someone is taken down…,” the user wrote. Well, the referees are already authorized to do it, but they mostly don’t. And even if they did, wrestlers just return to the mat immediately.

One user warned Usman against the callout, telling him to avoid embarrassment. “Usman, please stop. You’re starting to look like Chandler. Keep your legacy intact and just retire, bro. Stop chasing fights you’re never gonna get. At this point, Arman has a better chance at fighting Topuria than you have fighting McGregor or even Islam,” the user commented. Notably, Michael Chandler waited years to face Conor McGregor, but that hasn’t happened yet. And Arman Tsarukyan was snubbed for the interim title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje.

ADVERTISEMENT

While fans are intrigued by a potential Usman-McGregor matchup, their support comes with a major caveat: they don’t want to see it become a grappling-heavy affair. However, there’s no way a no-grappling fight would take place in the UFC. Do you think it can?